403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Protests Against Japan’s Usage of Frozen Assets to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia formally lodged a protest on Wednesday in response to Japan’s plan to utilize frozen Russian financial resources to support Ukraine.
Based on a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Japanese Ambassador Akira Muto was summoned so Moscow could issue a firm protest regarding Tokyo’s strategy.
The plan involves redirecting income from "illegally frozen" Russian assets to provide loans to Ukraine, as part of a broader financial assistance initiative led by the Group of Seven (G7) nations.
In the ministry’s words, “The Japanese government's decision amounts to complicity in the crimes of the Kyiv regime.”
Russia warned that this move would lead to significant countermeasures. These responses, described as disproportionate, could directly affect what Moscow referred to as Japan’s "most sensitive interests."
The ministry also emphasized that the blame for any further decline in diplomatic ties would lie entirely with Japan’s leadership.
Based on a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Japanese Ambassador Akira Muto was summoned so Moscow could issue a firm protest regarding Tokyo’s strategy.
The plan involves redirecting income from "illegally frozen" Russian assets to provide loans to Ukraine, as part of a broader financial assistance initiative led by the Group of Seven (G7) nations.
In the ministry’s words, “The Japanese government's decision amounts to complicity in the crimes of the Kyiv regime.”
Russia warned that this move would lead to significant countermeasures. These responses, described as disproportionate, could directly affect what Moscow referred to as Japan’s "most sensitive interests."
The ministry also emphasized that the blame for any further decline in diplomatic ties would lie entirely with Japan’s leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment