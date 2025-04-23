403
Moscow Threatens Retaliation Over Tokyo’s Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia lodged a formal protest on Wednesday against Japan's proposed use of frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine financially.
According to a statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Japanese Ambassador Akira Muto was summoned as Moscow expressed strong disapproval of Tokyo's plan to extend loans to Ukraine by tapping into profits generated from Russian state assets that have been "illegally frozen." The plan is part of a larger financial assistance initiative organized by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to aid Ukraine.
“The Japanese government's decision amounts to complicity in the crimes of the Kyiv regime,” the ministry stated.
Russia warned that “this step will inevitably provoke severe retaliatory measures, including asymmetric responses targeting Japan’s most sensitive interests.”
Responsibility for any worsening of diplomatic ties between the two nations, the ministry added, would lie entirely with the Japanese authorities.
