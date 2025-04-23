Bill360 And Printiq Partner, Introducing Accounts Receivable Automation And Embedded B2B Payments To Print Businesses

Integration of Bill360's accounts receivable & embedded B2B payments platform to printIQ's management information system helps printers get paid 36% faster

- Ken Salazar, Chief Revenue Officer at Bill360TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bill360, the premier provider of automated accounts receivable (AR) and embedded payments solutions for small- to medium-sized B2B companies, today announced a strategic partnership with printIQ, a global leader in print management information systems (MIS). The integration eliminates friction from financial operations in the print industry and enables businesses to get paid faster by directly embedding Bill360's automated invoicing, payment acceptance, and receivables management into the printIQ platform.PrintIQ will debut the enhanced solution at ISA Sign Expo 2025 , showcasing how the integration streamlines workflows, improves cash flow, and enhances the buyer experience across complex print orders.“Print businesses are under pressure to do more with less-with a demand for faster quotes, faster production, and now, easy Amazon-like payments,” said Ken Salazar, Chief Revenue Officer at Bill360.“Our partnership with printIQ allows print businesses to take control of their financial future by offering a single, automated solution to handle everything from inventory to invoicing and collections-without having to juggle multiple platforms. That makes getting paid simple, fast, and stress-free.”Bill360 is a modern, cloud-based platform purpose-built to help B2B companies get paid on average 36% faster over existing AR systems, save 15 hours per week, and simplify all transactions, from invoicing to reconciliation. This new alliance allows printIQ users to offer buyers a branded customer portal with digital wallets, customer managed auto-pay, and invoice-level messaging-driving faster settlements, reducing friction, and improving cash flow.“The financial experience in printing should match the sophistication of modern production workflows,” said Craig Powell, General Manager of North America at printIQ.“By offering Bill360 as part of our flexible and intelligent cloud-based MIS solution, we're solving a real-world pain point long overdue for innovation.”Highlights of the partnership include:.Seamless experience with printIQ's MIS.Automated invoicing with paylink, highly customizable workflows, and embedded digital payments speed up collections and reduce manual work.Branded customer portal includes a digital wallet, invoice bundling, invoice-level messaging with document upload, and payment method control (AutoPay, limits, etc.).Real-time AR dashboard for sellers gives visibility into aging, risk, and cash flow

