Macron, Albanese, Ramgoolam Join Global Leaders In Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that has claimed dozens of lives.

"A heinous terrorist attack has struck India, claiming the lives of dozens of men and women from all walks of life. We share the profound sorrow of the victims' families, to whom I extend my heartfelt condolences," Macron posted on X.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also took to social media and extended unwavering solidarity in the face of a barbaric attack.

“India is struck by a violent terrorist attack. Our thoughts are with the whole Nation mourning dozens of victims and with their families. In the face of such barbarity, our solidarity is unwavering," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, expressing solidarity with the people of India in this hour of grief and extending all support in the fight against terrorism.

Albanese also took to social media and termed the terror attack an act of senseless violence that has shocked the world.

"This afternoon I have spoken to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer my condolences on behalf of Australia following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The horrific loss of life of innocent civilians is an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world. Those responsible must be held to account. Australia and India are great friends and we stand with India at this difficult time," Albanese posted on X.

Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam also called PM Modi, condemning the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offering deepest condolences on the senseless killing of innocent people.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ramgoolam expressed support and solidarity with the people of India in this hour of grief and stated that the two countries remain united in the fight against terror.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon also expressed shock at the deaths of many following the terrorist strike.

"Having woken in London to news of the shocking terrorist attack in Kashmir, I'm appalled by the senseless deaths of so many. New Zealanders' thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time," he posted on X.

Condemning terrorism, Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan affirmed to stand with India at this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened by the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of many and injured others. Singapore strongly condemns terrorism. We stand with India at this difficult time," he said.

The brutal assault, which has resulted in the death of more than dozen tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

According to initial Intelligence reports, Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, although official confirmation is awaited.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir remain on a high alert following Tuesday's gruesome attack. Security has been tightened at all vulnerable spots, and additional forces have been deployed across the Valley.