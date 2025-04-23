Second Front Systems And Edgerunner AI Forge Strategic Partnership To Deploy Military-Grade AI Agents To The Tactical Edge

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EdgeRunner AI will leverage Second Front's Frontier platform to swiftly deploy cutting-edge AI solutions in remote environments

WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, and EdgeRunner AI, the leader in air-gapped, on-device AI agents for military and enterprise, today announced a partnership to field military‐grade AI agents at the tactical edge - bringing real‐time, on‐device autonomy to communication‐denied environments.

The collaboration empowers warfighters to run advanced decision‐support models on frontline assets - from tanks and Humvees to fighter jets and ruggedized laptops-without relying on cloud services. By pairing EdgeRunner AI's compact, containerized agents with Second Front's Frontier , a DevSecOps platform engineered for the edge, the partnership slashes deployment timelines while meeting strict DoD cybersecurity standards, delivering rapid insights on threats, terrain, and mission options even in contested environments.

"Modern combat zones demand more than speed - they demand foresight for better real-time decision-making," said Tyler Saltsman, CEO of EdgeRunner AI. "By partnering with Second Front, we're ensuring that warfighters get mission‐ready AI agents capable of operating at the extreme edge-on platforms as diverse as armored vehicles and carrier strike groups-with zero dependency on cloud connectivity."

Bridging foresight with rapid deployment, this partnership not only equips warfighters with better situational awareness but also accelerates the pace at which those capabilities reach the field.

"Speed‐to‐capability is the new arms race," added Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front. "By teaming with EdgeRunner AI, a company on the frontline of AI at the edge, we're delivering secure, on‐device intelligence that keeps our troops one step ahead - on land, at sea, or in the air."

By delivering AI at the edge, Second Front and EdgeRunner AI are empowering U.S. and allied forces with the reliable, resilient insights they need to achieve mission success.

EdgeRunner AI is the leader in military-specific AI Agents, specializing in the development of mission-ready artificial intelligence optimized for edge computing environments, delivering autonomous, adaptive, and resilient AI Agents for military applications.

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. The 2F Suite is the only fully integrated platform that empowers you to build, secure, extend, and observe your software, and get it accredited for deployment in regulated environments with ease. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit .

