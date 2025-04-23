Security 101 Acquires Integrated Systems & Services, Expanding Northeast Operations And Data Center Expertise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of comprehensive commercial security solutions, announced today the acquisition of Integrated Systems & Services, Inc. ("ISSI"), a security integrator based in Eatontown, New Jersey. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1993, ISSI is built on more than three decades of experience designing, installing, and maintaining mission-critical electronic security systems for enterprise clients across the Northeast. Known for its quality work in high-security environments, including data centers, healthcare facilities, and other critical infrastructure, the company has built long-standing partnerships through a hands-on, customer-centric approach and an unwavering commitment to quality.

"ISSI exemplifies the culture of innovation and best-in-class customer experience that drives Security 101," said Greg Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Security 101. "John and his team have built an outstanding organization, and we're excited to partner with them as we accelerate our growth in the Northeast and beyond."

ISSI will continue to operate under its respected brand, now strengthened by the resources and advanced technology portfolio of Security 101. President John W. Fluta, Vice President William Giehler, and General Manager John J. Fluta will remain in their leadership roles, ensuring clients receive the same trusted partnership and white‐glove service they have relied on for decades.

"For more than 30 years we've earned our reputation through trust, accountability, and follow‐through," said John W. Fluta, Founder and President of ISSI. "Joining the Security 101 family unlocks new capabilities for our customers while allowing us to stay true to who we are. It's a win for our team and our clients."

This acquisition underscores Security 101's commitment to expanding its regional footprint by partnering with organizations that share its values, technical expertise, and customer‐first philosophy.

About Integrated Systems & Services

Integrated Systems & Services, Inc. ("ISSI") is a commercial security systems integrator headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey. Established in 1993, the company specializes in delivering comprehensive security solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. The company's expertise encompasses the design, engineering, supply, integration, installation, and maintenance of various security systems. Their offerings include access control, CCTV, intercom and telephone entry systems, turnstiles and portals, intrusion and perimeter protection, audio-visual systems, emergency communications, wireless asset protection, and locking technologies. For more information, visit .

About Security 101

Security 101 is a national provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial, and government, among others. The company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2005 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit .

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrials, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit .

Contact: Alex Shakibnia, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital

