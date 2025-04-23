Bakery Processing Equipment Market Set To Reach USD 23.1 Billion By 2035, Driven By Automation And Health Trends

Bakery Processing Equipment Market

The U.S. bakery processing equipment market is expected to hit USD 780.6 million in 2025, growing at an annual rate of 6% amid rising automation demand.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- By 2025, the bakery processing equipment market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion and is expected to grow to USD 23.1 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In 2024, market growth is being fueled by rising automation in production lines and increasing consumer demand for gluten-free and health-conscious baked goods, driving bakeries to invest in advanced, efficient equipment solutions.As consumers continue to seek high-quality, convenient, and nutritious baked goods, the demand for advanced bakery processing equipment is escalating, spurring significant advancements in the global market. This industry encompasses a wide range of machinery used in the production of bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, and other bakery products. From mixing, kneading, and proofing to baking and packaging, bakery processing equipment plays an integral role in the production of baked goods that cater to diverse consumer tastes.Request Your Sample Report Now! #5245502D47422D3136333533Market Growth DriversOne of the key factors driving the bakery processing equipment market is the growing demand for convenience foods. With increasingly hectic lifestyles, consumers are turning to ready-to-eat or easily prepared food options, including bakery products. This shift in consumer behavior has led to higher demand for mass-produced, high-quality baked goods. In response, bakery manufacturers are investing in cutting-edge equipment that can increase production capacity while maintaining product consistency, quality, and flavor.Additionally, rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, are contributing to the surge in demand for packaged bakery products. As consumers have more financial flexibility, they are willing to spend on premium, artisanal, and health-conscious bakery products, including gluten-free, sugar-free, and organic alternatives. Bakery processing equipment, such as mixers, ovens, and proofers, is evolving to meet the requirements of these specialty products, ensuring greater versatility in product offerings and expanding market opportunities for producers.Automated Bakery Processing Equipment for Large-Scale ProductionAs demand for baked goods continues to rise, large-scale bakeries are increasingly turning to automated bakery processing equipment to keep up with production. This shift towards automation is not just about boosting productivity but also about meeting the changing needs of consumers. Automated systems in bakery production lines are designed to increase speed, ensure consistency, and reduce the labor required for tasks such as dough handling, mixing, and baking. The adoption of these technologies has become crucial for large bakeries looking to scale production while maintaining product quality.Bakery Processing Equipment for Pizza Crust ProductionAmong the many applications of bakery processing equipment, pizza crust production is a standout segment. With the global pizza market expanding, bakeries and foodservice providers are increasingly investing in specialized equipment for pizza crust production. Machines designed for dough stretching, shaping, and baking are crucial for producing high-quality pizza crusts with consistent texture and flavor. As the demand for pizza continues to rise, bakeries are turning to advanced processing equipment to meet the growing consumer appetite for fast and delicious pizza options.Gain Expert Insights – Access the Full Report:Health and Wellness TrendsAs consumer preferences shift toward healthier eating habits, there is a rising demand for bakery products that are low in sugar, fat, and preservatives. This trend is encouraging bakeries to adapt by investing in equipment that can handle the complexities of producing health-conscious baked goods. For example, equipment is now being designed to cater to the growing demand for gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan products. Specialized equipment that ensures the proper handling of alternative ingredients is becoming essential for bakers to meet these consumer needs.The increasing popularity of plant-based diets and the demand for clean-label products are also pushing the industry to innovate. In response, bakery processing equipment is evolving to facilitate the incorporation of natural, plant-based ingredients, such as almond flour, quinoa, and chia seeds, into the production process. This shift is not only a result of consumer demand but also in response to the need for more sustainable production practices.Regional Market InsightsNorth America and Europe have long been established as leaders in the bakery processing equipment market, owing to the presence of well-established bakery industries, high disposable incomes, and a strong focus on innovation. However, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are experiencing rapid growth in demand for bakery products and processing equipment. The rise of the middle class, coupled with the growing popularity of Western-style baked goods in these regions, is driving the expansion of bakery manufacturing facilities.In particular, countries like China, India, and Brazil are witnessing a significant increase in bakery consumption. As these nations urbanize and their populations embrace modern lifestyles, they are becoming key markets for bakery processing equipment manufacturers. To cater to these diverse markets, equipment suppliers are increasingly customizing their offerings to meet local preferences, such as offering compact and cost-efficient machines suited for small-scale bakeries or adapting to specific baking requirements such as high-humidity conditions.Food Processing Technology Industry Analysis:Key Players.GEA Group.Bühler.JBT Corporation.The Middleby Corporation.Heat and Control, Inc..Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd.Ali Group.Baker Perkins.Makel Food Group.Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd.Gemini Bakery Equipment Company.Allied Bakery EquipmentSegmentationBy Product Type:Bread Systems, Bread Slicers, Bakery Mixers, Bakery Ovens, Pan Greasers, Bakery FreezersBy End User:Retail and Wholesale Bakeries, Food Services Industry, Supermarkets and Retailers, Baked Snacks Industry (Baked Chips, etc.)By Application:Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Pizza Crusts, Others (Pretzels, Donuts, Pancakes, etc.)By Region:North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA)Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Process AutomationAutomated Brewing System Market Outlook:Canning Equipment Market Size:Chocolate Processing Equipment Market Share:Chewing Gum Machine Market Growth:Destoner Machine Market Trends:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.