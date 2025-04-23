Bauer Media And Fonix Announce Exclusive Two-Year Mobile Interactivity Partnership

MENAFN - Pressat) Fonix, a leading provider of mobile payments and messaging solutions, is excited to announce an exclusive two-year partnership extension with leading commercial audio broadcaster and publisher, Bauer Media. This renewed agreement builds on an already successful eight-year collaboration, further solidifying Fonix's position as the trusted partner for mobile engagement and monetisation in the broadcast sector.

As part of the extended partnership, Fonix's powerful Campaign Manager Platform will continue to drive mobile interactive services across Bauer's extensive radio and digital portfolio. From competitions to audience engagement tools, Fonix will help deliver seamless, innovative mobile experiences for millions of listeners across iconic brands such as KISS, Magic Radio, Absolute Radio, Greatest Hits Radio, Take a Break and TV Choice.

With this renewed commitment, Fonix and Bauer Media Group will continue to push the boundaries of mobile engagement and payments, unlocking new opportunities to captivate audiences across the UK and beyond.

Jo Baldwin, Managing Director of Enterprise at Bauer Media Audio UK said "At Bauer, we are always looking for new ways to deepen audience engagement, and mobile interactivity plays a vital role in that strategy. Fonix's reliable and scalable platform has been central to delivering seamless, high-impact listener experiences across our brands. From powering our competitions to enabling new interactive formats, their technology allows us to innovate with confidence. This renewed partnership ensures we can continue evolving how audiences connect with us, creating even more engaging and dynamic content in the years ahead."

Rob Weisz, CEO, Fonix, added:

"Our partnership with Bauer Media Group over the past eight years highlights the growing importance of mobile-driven interactivity in the broadcast industry. This exclusive two-year extension is a testament to the success we've achieved together, and we're excited to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive audience engagement and revenue growth for Bauer.”

About Fonix

Founded in 2006, Fonix is a leading provider of mobile payments and messaging solutions, enabling businesses to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly through mobile technology.

Fonix helps organisations across media, charity, entertainment, and enterprise sectors drive revenue and enhance audience engagement.

Headquartered in London, Fonix is a fast-growing, innovation-driven company, trusted by industry leaders such as ITV, Bauer Media, RTÉ, Global, Paramount, Comic Relief, and BBC Children in Need. With a strong focus on technology and consumer experience, Fonix continues to shape the future of mobile payments and interactivity.

About Bauer Media Group

We are a media business focused on creating content that matters to millions of people across Europe. Our offer covers print and online publishing, audio broadcasting and entertainment, Out of Home advertising, and investments in other media related sectors. We are one of Europe's largest Publishers, with almost 500 million copies sold each year. From women's and celebrities' magazines and TV listings to food and special interest, we own some of Europe's most popular digital and print publishing brands. Our Audio business operates more than 150 radio and podcast brands, reaching over 61 million listeners every week. Bauer Media Outdoor is one of Europe's leading Out of Home advertising businesses, with more than 100,000 advertising panels. Family-owned in the 5th generation, Bauer Media focuses on the long-term with a consumer first mindset. Our workforce of over 12,000 shares a common purpose: to deliver content and services that enrich people's everyday lives. For more information go to .