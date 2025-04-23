Garrett And Hande Sign Strategic Partnership, Including Series Production Award To Accelerate Electrification Of Heavy-Duty Trucks With Advanced E-Axle Systems









Right after signing: Mr. Olivier Rabiller (President and CEO of Garrett) and Mr. Zhanchao Wang (General Manager of HanDe) are shaking hands. Alongside them: Mrs. Jessica Zhang (Vice-President and General Manager of China for Garrett Motion) and Mr. Weiqi Ding (Deputy General Manager of HanDe).

Garrett is pioneering high-speed electric motors combined with fully in-house developed inverter technology for commercial vehicles-delivering breakthrough reductions in size and weight versus current industry benchmarks. For fleets, this translates into significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO) through reduced energy use, lower maintenance, and improved drivability thanks to less unsprung mass. The system is engineered to minimize the use of rare earths and critical minerals, supporting more sustainable sourcing. Scalable and production-ready, the Garrett E-powertrain solution for commercial vehicles marks a major step towards high volume roll out of electric trucks. Convinced by the tangible TCO savings, sustainability and drivability benefits, Garrett sees a strong interest from leading global commercial vehicle OEMs and fleet operators to quickly adopt this solution.

Under the agreement, Garrett and HanDe will co-develop next-generation electric beam axle systems across truck weight classes, with production targeted for 2027. The solution will integrate Garrett's high-speed e-motor and inverter technology into HanDe's proven axle and transmission platforms-delivering industry-leading TCO, high performance, efficient packaging, and system scalability.

The strategic partnership includes a multi-year production award from major Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturers and will support both high-volume domestic output and international expansion. Initial manufacturing will take place in Xi'an and Wuhan, with test fleets set to begin field trials in 2026 as part of a broader global rollout strategy.

“Our collaboration with HanDe is a strategic step forward in electrifying trucks,” said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion.“This strategic partnership builds on our momentum in commercial electrification and reflects the growing demand for differentiated, scalable technologies. By combining Garrett's high-speed e-motor and inverter expertise with HanDe's strength in axles and transmissions, we're setting a new benchmark for performance and sustainability-both in China and globally.”

Wang Zhanchao, Party Secretary and General Manager of Hande Axle, commented:“We are proud to partner with Garrett-a trusted global technology leader-to co-develop next-generation electric axle systems that will define the future of commercial mobility. Signing this agreement at the Shanghai Auto Show underscores the strength of our shared ambition. With thousands of vehicles expected on the road by 2027, we are already collaborating with OEMs to accelerate deployment across China, Japan, Europe, and beyond. This collaboration represents more than innovation-it's a bold step toward a more sustainable, electrified transport ecosystem.”

This collaboration also aims to contribute to the local electrification ecosystem through knowledge sharing and joint engineering development, strengthening regional supply chains and accelerating the adoption of zero-emission trucks.

About Garrett Motion China

Garrett established a presence in China in 1994 and was one of the first global companies to introduce turbocharging technology to the country. Headquartered in Shanghai, Garrett has two world-class advanced manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Wuhan, as well as an initial R&D center in Shanghai and a second under construction in Wuhan.

The company employs more than 1,000 people, including a China R&D team of over 200 specialists with end-to-end engineering and service capabilities. Garrett boasts lasting partnerships with more than 40 global and Chinese automakers. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of turbocharging technology for gasoline, diesel, natural gas, hybrid and zero emission technology for battery electric vehicles.



About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovation. For more information, please visit .

