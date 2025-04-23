403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia, Thailand Pledge to Enhance Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Thailand pledged on Wednesday to deepen their bilateral relations and collaboration across various sectors for mutual benefit.
The commitment was made during a meeting in Phnom Penh between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and visiting Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
In a joint press conference following their discussions, Hun Manet announced that both nations had agreed to enhance cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment, tourism, connectivity, labor, education, infrastructure, culture, security, and the fight against cross-border crime and online scams.
Hun Manet emphasized Thailand’s importance as a major trade partner and investor for Cambodia, expressing his gratitude to Thai businesses for their trust and investments.
"For culture, I would like to thank Thailand for returning 20 ancient statues to Cambodia," he added, noting that these artifacts had been seized from traffickers.
He reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to fostering a peaceful, stable, and prosperous border with Thailand.
Paetongtarn, for her part, highlighted the countries' shared goal of boosting economic ties, aiming to raise bilateral trade from $10 billion in 2024 to $15 billion by 2027. She also pointed out that Thailand is Cambodia's ninth-largest foreign direct investor.
Paetongtarn emphasized the importance of continuing joint security efforts to ensure peace and stability along the border, and praised the collaboration between their police forces in combating online scams. She assured that both countries would maintain their cooperation to eradicate such crimes from the shared border region.
The commitment was made during a meeting in Phnom Penh between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and visiting Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
In a joint press conference following their discussions, Hun Manet announced that both nations had agreed to enhance cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment, tourism, connectivity, labor, education, infrastructure, culture, security, and the fight against cross-border crime and online scams.
Hun Manet emphasized Thailand’s importance as a major trade partner and investor for Cambodia, expressing his gratitude to Thai businesses for their trust and investments.
"For culture, I would like to thank Thailand for returning 20 ancient statues to Cambodia," he added, noting that these artifacts had been seized from traffickers.
He reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to fostering a peaceful, stable, and prosperous border with Thailand.
Paetongtarn, for her part, highlighted the countries' shared goal of boosting economic ties, aiming to raise bilateral trade from $10 billion in 2024 to $15 billion by 2027. She also pointed out that Thailand is Cambodia's ninth-largest foreign direct investor.
Paetongtarn emphasized the importance of continuing joint security efforts to ensure peace and stability along the border, and praised the collaboration between their police forces in combating online scams. She assured that both countries would maintain their cooperation to eradicate such crimes from the shared border region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment