Best Accounting Program For Small Business (2025): Quickbooks Recognized As Top Accounting Software Service By Better Business Advice

NEW YORK CITY, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks the top accounting software for small businesses in 2025, recognizing its adaptability, robust features, and consistent performance in helping small business owners manage their finances with clarity and confidence.

In a landscape where entrepreneurs are balancing responsibilities across operations, customer service, and growth, the need for reliable financial management tools is more critical than ever. The latest recognition from Better Business Advice reflects QuickBooks' continued alignment with the evolving needs of modern small businesses-offering tools that go beyond basic bookkeeping to support everything from payroll to long-term planning.

Top Accounting Program for Small Businesses for 2025

QuickBooks Online - simplifies financial management with scalable features, real-time insights, and seamless integrations-making it a practical choice for today's growing small businesses.

Adapting to Business Needs of All Sizes

QuickBooks' tiered subscription model is a key reason it continues to stand out. From freelancers to growing enterprises, the platform provides a scalable path for financial management. Entry-level users can access core tools such as invoicing and expense tracking, while advanced users can unlock automation, custom reporting, and dedicated support without migrating to another service.

This flexibility addresses a common pain point for small businesses: the need to invest in tools that can evolve alongside them. QuickBooks' support for solopreneurs, small teams, and multi-user operations demonstrates an understanding of how small businesses operate today. The software's payroll add-on also ensures compliance with federal and state tax regulations-reducing risks associated with filing errors or missed deadlines.

Time-Saving Features Designed for Efficiency

Time is a critical resource for small business owners, and QuickBooks is built with automation tools that reduce manual work. According to Intuit, users can save up to 30 hours per month through features like recurring invoices, automated bank transaction syncing, and expense categorization. These tools not only reduce administrative overhead but also help ensure greater accuracy in financial tracking.

The platform also simplifies monthly reconciliations and tax preparation with real-time reporting and built-in reminders. Routine tasks-such as uploading receipts, tracking mileage, or reviewing cash flow-can be done from the mobile app, freeing up owners to focus more on growing their business and less on back-office tasks.

AI-Powered Support with Intuit Assist

New in 2025, Intuit Assist brings AI-powered capabilities to QuickBooks, acting as a virtual financial assistant. Rather than relying solely on manual entry or user-triggered actions, Intuit Assist helps surface trends, flag unusual activity, and recommend next steps in plain language.

Business owners can ask for profit and loss summaries, get reminders about pending payroll or bills, and even have responses drafted for customer billing inquiries. The assistant can categorize transactions automatically and generate reports using conversational prompts. This“Do It For You” approach moves QuickBooks toward a more proactive support model-ideal for entrepreneurs who want smart help without needing deep accounting expertise.

Anywhere Access and Seamless Integration

QuickBooks Online's cloud-based functionality remains a strong differentiator. With secure access from any device, users can handle tasks like uploading receipts, sending invoices, or checking balances while on the move. This level of mobility is especially valuable for businesses with remote or hybrid teams.

Its ability to integrate with over 750 third-party apps-including Shopify, Stripe, Square, Salesforce, and HubSpot-also strengthens its value. By connecting accounting with e-commerce, CRM, and payroll systems, QuickBooks helps reduce duplicated data and streamline operations. Integration with tax platforms like TurboTax allows for smoother year-end filing, while accountant access ensures collaboration without the need for manual data exports.

Scalability and Support

As small businesses scale, QuickBooks is built to scale with them. The Advanced plan supports larger teams, more complex workflows, and in-depth financial analysis. Tools such as performance dashboards and custom user permissions are designed with growth in mind, allowing businesses to expand without the friction of platform changes.

Support remains a key part of the QuickBooks experience. Users can tap into multiple help channels, including live chat, community forums, and a nationwide network of QuickBooks ProAdvisors-certified professionals who assist with setup, compliance, or day-to-day bookkeeping.

To learn more about QuickBooks Online, including its features, pricing plans, and integration options, visit the official QuickBooks website . For a deeper look into why QuickBooks was recognized as the top accounting software for small businesses this year, read the full article on Better Business Advice .

About QuickBooks

Trusted by millions, informed by experience. QuickBooks is developed by Intuit, a company with decades of experience in financial software. With over 7 million users worldwide, QuickBooks' roadmap continues to be shaped by real-world feedback and industry shifts. Its track record and ongoing updates have made it a trusted solution across industries, from retail to professional services.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.

