6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Sea Of Marmara - Turkish Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday that a powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 degrees on the Richter scale hit the Marmara Sea near the western outskirts of Istanbul on Wednesday.
"An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude occurred in Silivri, Marmara Sea, Istanbul," the minister said in a press statement, adding that the quake was felt by the population of Istanbul and surrounding provinces.
The quake was at a depth of 6.92 km, the minister said, adding that all concerned bodies have immediately started the field survey of the affected areas.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (pickup previous)
