Russia, Egypt make joint naval exercises
(MENAFN) Russia and Egypt have completed a joint naval exercise, “Friendship Bridge – 2025,” held in the Mediterranean Sea from April 6 to 10, according to a statement from Russia’s Northern Fleet.
The drills involved various military assets from both nations, including Russia’s frigate Admiral Golovko, the tanker Vyazma, and a Ka-27 naval helicopter. Egypt contributed the frigate Al Galala, two missile boats (Fuad Zekri and Mahmoud Fahmy), and F-16 fighter jets.
The exercise was conducted in two phases: onshore and at sea. The initial stage took place in Alexandria, where both navies held briefings to coordinate the sequence of drills, form joint naval units, plan maneuvers, and prepare for live-fire and ship inspection operations.
On land, marines from Russia’s Northern Fleet trained alongside their Egyptian counterparts in live-fire exercises using their standard weapons and practiced boarding procedures.
At sea, the focus shifted to defense tactics. Naval personnel conducted anti-aircraft drills simulating an enemy air assault, with Egyptian F-16s playing the role of aggressors. The forces also practiced defending against fast-moving sea targets, conducted search-and-rescue operations, and engaged in live artillery firing at maritime targets.
The Northern Fleet praised the high level of coordination and professionalism demonstrated by both countries during the operation.
The “Friendship Bridge” series of joint drills began in 2015, and this year marked the continued involvement of Russia’s Northern Fleet. Last year, Russian warships Varyag and Marshal Shaposhnikov visited Alexandria for similar training exercises focused on tactical coordination and technical collaboration.
