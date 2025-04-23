BD Launches Industry-First Bioabsorbable Mesh Designed For Umbilical Hernia Repair

Composed of Poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB), a biologically-derived material, with the added benefits of a proven hydrogel barrier based on Sepra® Technology, PhasixTM ST Umbilical Hernia Patch offers a unique absorbable solution to umbilical hernia repair. It can be deployed using the same technique surgeons use with a traditional permanent mesh patch, while providing material optionality. The pocket and strap design facilitates placement, positioning, and lateral fixation, and is designed to duplicate the form, function, and technique of the VentralexTM ST Hernia Patch – a product family with more than two million implants globally.

"BD is redefining tissue repair through advanced biomaterials and expanding treatment options to meet individual patient needs through proven, reliable alternatives to permanent mesh," said Ron Silverman, chief medical officer for BD. "This marks another milestone in hernia repair innovation and further positions BD as a leader in advanced biomaterial science – driving transformative change in tissue reconstruction."

Recent survey data indicates that 60% of patients prefer a non-permanent mesh for hernia repair option, and more than 70% of surgeons would be willing to respond to patient mesh preferences.1 PhasixTM ST Umbilical is the latest addition to BD's growing family of PhasixTM Mesh absorbable products; a portfolio with over 385,000 implants globally, 2 peer-reviewed in more than 85 clinical publications, with over 4,000 patients studied and proven clinical outcomes.1 Available in three sizes, this patch enables the repair of a broad spectrum of umbilical soft tissue defects while accommodating surgeon preferences for adequate overlap.

About BD

