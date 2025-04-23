Young Scientists Can Apply For Russian“VYZOV” Award By May 1St, 2025

Russia's“Vyzov” Foundation invites applications from scientists worldwide to apply for the "VYZOV" future technology award by May 1, 2025.

The Prize is designed to recognize breakthrough ideas and inventions that alter the landscape of modern science and the lives of each person. The "VYZOV" Prize aims to form a clear motivation and desire among the younger people to dedicate their lives to science.

Young scientists from countries from any country can apply for the award in the“Discovery” category. However, there are four more categories only for Russian scientists:“Breakthrough”,“Engineering Solution”,“Scientist of the Year”, and“Perspective.”

The Prize will be awarded to active researchers for achievements made, preferably (but not exclusively) over the past 10 years. Awardee in the Discovery will be selected for an important discovery that has influenced the development of science and technology.

The application for the“Vyzov” award can be submitted on the website (vyzovprize) in one of three ways: self-nomination, nomination by a scientist colleague, or nomination by any scientific organization (university, research institute, etc.).

The prize money is approximately 135,000 US dollars in each of the five categories.