Deadly Shooting in Kashmir Leaves Over 26 Tourists Dead
(MENAFN) At least 26 people were killed when armed assailants opened fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shorten his visit to Saudi Arabia, according to media reports.
Modi had arrived in Jeddah earlier for a two-day state trip but will return to India on Wednesday, Indian officials confirmed.
The attack took place in Baisaran, a popular tourist area in Pahalgam, southern Kashmir, accessible only by foot and typically busy during peak tourist season. Authorities have called it one of the deadliest attacks in recent memory.
“Medical teams were swiftly mobilized and casualty evacuation commenced,” the Indian Army stated, further noting that a joint search operation with police is “in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice.”
The majority of the victims were Indian nationals from various states, although officials have not yet provided full details of their identities.
Home Minister Amit Shah traveled to Srinagar after briefing Modi on the attack, meeting with security personnel.
The attack occurred during a four-day visit to India by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who also expressed his condolences to the victims.
U.S. President Donald Trump later spoke with Modi to offer his “deepest condolences” for the tragic loss of innocent lives, the Indian Foreign Ministry reported.
