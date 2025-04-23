403
US voices remarks on North African regional dispute
(MENAFN) The United States has reiterated its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio endorsing Rabat’s autonomy plan as the only realistic path toward resolving the long-standing conflict over the region.
Rubio made the comments during a meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, according to a press release from the State Department. The US described Morocco’s proposal—which offers limited self-rule under Moroccan sovereignty—as “serious, credible, and realistic,” and emphasized it as the sole framework for a negotiated settlement.
Western Sahara, a sparsely populated territory, has been at the center of a dispute since Morocco annexed it in 1975 following Spain’s withdrawal. Morocco currently controls about 80% of the region, while the Algerian-backed Polisario Front continues to demand a UN-backed referendum on self-determination. That vote, initially agreed upon in a 1991 ceasefire, has remained stalled for decades.
Rabat has ruled out any referendum that could lead to independence. Instead, it promotes an autonomy plan where local authorities would be given legislative, judicial, and administrative powers, while Rabat retains control over foreign policy, security, and defense—a condition rejected by the Polisario Front.
The US position aligns with previous declarations, including one made under President Trump. Israel also recognized Moroccan claims in 2023. France, after years of neutrality, shifted its stance last year to support Rabat’s autonomy initiative, straining ties with Algeria.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said following Rubio’s meeting that the US encourages both sides to resume dialogue using Morocco’s autonomy offer as the foundation. “The secretary reaffirmed President Trump’s position that parties should engage without delay and that the US is willing to help advance the process,” she added.
Algeria responded critically, expressing disappointment with Washington’s reaffirmation. The Algerian Foreign Ministry said that recognizing Moroccan sovereignty goes against international law and United Nations resolutions. It insisted that Western Sahara remains a non-self-governing territory under the UN Charter, and its people are entitled to self-determination.
