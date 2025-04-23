Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2025: Strong Start For The Year In The Services And Automation Segments
|
EUR million, or as indicated
|
Q1/2025
|
Q1/2024
|
Change
|
2024
|
Orders received
|
1,332
|
1,050
|
27 %
|
5,837
|
Order backlog2
|
4,574
|
3,790
|
21 %
|
4,452
|
Net sales
|
1,184
|
1,212
|
-2 %
|
5,359
|
Comparable EBITA
|
121
|
121
|
0 %
|
609
|
% of net sales
|
10.2 %
|
10.0 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
EBITA
|
113
|
114
|
0 %
|
557
|
% of net sales
|
9.6 %
|
9.4 %
|
|
10.4 %
|
Operating profit (EBIT)
|
89
|
87
|
3 %
|
449
|
% of net sales
|
7.5 %
|
7.2 %
|
|
8.4 %
|
Profit before taxes
|
74
|
73
|
1 %
|
383
|
Profit for the period
|
61
|
56
|
8 %
|
281
|
Earnings per share, EUR
|
0.33
|
0.30
|
9 %
|
1.52
|
Adjusted earnings per share, EUR
|
0.41
|
0.41
|
0 %
|
1.93
|
Equity per share, EUR2
|
13.14
|
12.93
|
2 %
|
14.15
|
Cash flow provided by operating activities
|
217
|
138
|
57 %
|
554
|
Cash flow after investing activities
|
195
|
109
|
79 %
|
316
|
Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes (LTM)
|
13.0 %
|
14.9 %
|
|
12.7 %
|
Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (LTM)
|
11.7 %
|
14.3 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
Return on equity (ROE) (LTM)
|
11.8 %
|
14.6 %
|
|
10.8 %
|
Net debt to EBITDA3 ratio
|
1.30
|
1.36
|
|
1.55
|
Gearing2
|
36 %
|
39 %
|
|
39 %
|
Equity to assets ratio2
|
41 %
|
39 %
|
|
44 %
1 The calculation of key figures is presented on section 'Formulas for calculation of indicators'.
2 At end of period.
3 Last twelve months' EBITDA
LTM = Last twelve months.
Segment key figures
|
Orders received, EUR million
|
Q1/2025
|
Q1/2024
|
Change
|
2024
|
Services
|
568
|
527
|
8 %
|
1,915
|
Automation
|
406
|
328
|
24 %
|
1,446
|
Flow Control
|
215
|
194
|
11 %
|
763
|
Automation Systems
|
191
|
134
|
42 %
|
683
|
Process Technologies
|
358
|
195
|
84 %
|
2,477
|
Pulp and Energy
|
235
|
57
|
>100%
|
1,581
|
Paper
|
123
|
138
|
-11 %
|
897
|
Total
|
1,332
|
1,050
|
27 %
|
5,837
|
Net sales, EUR million
|
Q1/2025
|
Q1/2024
|
Change
|
2024
|
Services
|
433
|
406
|
7 %
|
1,900
|
Automation
|
339
|
309
|
10 %
|
1,437
|
Flow Control
|
192
|
188
|
2 %
|
791
|
Automation Systems
|
147
|
121
|
22 %
|
646
|
Process Technologies
|
413
|
497
|
-17 %
|
2,023
|
Pulp and Energy
|
178
|
225
|
-21 %
|
870
|
Paper
|
235
|
272
|
-13 %
|
1,152
|
Total
|
1,184
|
1,212
|
-2 %
|
5,359
|
Comparable EBITA, EUR million
|
Q1/2025
|
Q1/2024
|
Change
|
2024
|
Services
|
76
|
60
|
28 %
|
331
|
Automation
|
55
|
51
|
7 %
|
255
|
Process Technologies
|
6
|
21
|
-71 %
|
73
|
Other
|
-16
|
-11
|
47 %
|
-49
|
Total
|
121
|
121
|
0 %
|
609
|
Comparable EBITA, % of net sales
|
Q1/2025
|
Q1/2024
|
|
2024
|
Services
|
17.6 %
|
14.6 %
|
|
17.4 %
|
Automation
|
16.2 %
|
16.5 %
|
|
17.7 %
|
Process Technologies
|
1.5 %
|
4.2 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
Total
|
10.2 %
|
10.0 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
EBITA, EUR million
|
Q1/2025
|
Q1/2024
|
Change
|
2024
|
Services
|
76
|
56
|
36 %
|
322
|
Automation
|
54
|
50
|
8 %
|
248
|
Process Technologies
|
4
|
21
|
-80 %
|
42
|
Other
|
-21
|
-14
|
51 %
|
-56
|
Total
|
113
|
114
|
0 %
|
557
News conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media
Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.
Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event on the same website.
It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:
After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 to enter the question queue.
The event is held in English.
Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
VALMET
Katri Hokkanen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.
The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.
Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.
