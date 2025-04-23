403
Trump vows to unveil Ukraine peace strategy
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to present a detailed proposal aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine later this week. As reported by the New York Post, the initiative may involve sending Western European troops to Ukraine to support a potential ceasefire.
Trump’s comments follow earlier statements from both himself and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, indicating that the U.S. may reconsider its involvement in the conflict unless there’s evident progress between Russia and Ukraine toward peace. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said, “We had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia… We will see how that works,” and promised to release full details of the plan within three days.
According to a senior U.S. official, both Russia and Ukraine are currently reviewing the proposal. Although the final terms are still under negotiation, the plan may include the deployment of a "resiliency force" made up of Western European troops to provide security assurances once hostilities cease.
In addition, a separate peacekeeping mission is being discussed, possibly involving representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and a neutral, non-NATO country to oversee the truce. While the U.S. might not contribute troops, it could provide financial support alongside a third-party nation.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the plan could also feature a controversial provision for Ukraine to formally recognize Crimea as part of Russia. However, Russia has firmly opposed the idea of Western troops in Ukraine and insists that any resolution must address deeper issues, such as NATO's expansion and Ukraine's desire to join the alliance.
Moscow has further demanded that Ukraine acknowledge not only Crimea but also the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions as Russian territory—conditions Kyiv continues to reject. Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia recently dismissed the notion of a full ceasefire as unrealistic, accusing the West of using negotiations to rearm Ukraine.
