Investornewsbreaks Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) Reaffirms Confidence In Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN) Despite Market Skepticism

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) continues to hold VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) as a core position, citing the company's durable competitive moat and mission-critical role in global internet infrastructure. VeriSign's exclusive control over the .com and .net registries generates stable, recurring cash flows-hallmarks of the type of business Berkshire favors. While some analysts have flagged the stock's premium valuation and modest growth outlook, Berkshire remains focused on VeriSign's long-term ability to protect and grow capital without the need for constant reinvention.

As of early afternoon trading on April 22, 2025, VeriSign shares are trading at $241.34, down $5.33 or 2.16% from the previous close.

VeriSign Inc. is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. The company operates the authoritative directory of .com and .net domain names and offers a range of security services to protect websites and online communications. VeriSign is committed to maintaining the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure.

