Crakmedia Obtains Great Place To Work® Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUEBEC CITY, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crakmedia, a leader in digital performance marketing, has once again been certified as a Great Place To Work. This prestigious recognition recognizes the excellence of an employer that offers an exceptional place to work.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on company culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that have a proven track record of revenue, employee retention, and innovation. This certification is the only one of its kind that is based entirely on the opinion of employees.

“Obtaining this certification reflects our ongoing efforts to support the well-being of our people and create a positive and lively work environment,” said Olivier Bouchard, Chief Operating Officer.“It makes us even prouder of the results knowing the employees themselves were the judges to get this certification.”

According to a study by Great Place To Work, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager in a certified workplace. In addition, employees in certified workplaces are 93% more likely to be happy to go to work and are twice as likely to be treated fairly.

Crakmedia is also looking for several new talents to grow the teams in its Quebec City and Montréal offices: crakmedia.com/careers

