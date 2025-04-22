Spirion Secures Patent For SDV3 Risk Scoring

A Uniquely Powerful and Practical Approach to Understanding and Eliminating Sensitive Data Risk

- Ryan Tully, Chief Product Officer, SpirionTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spirion LLC, Spirion, a pioneer in sensitive data governance, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has examined and allowed for issuance a patent for its SDV3 TM Sensitive Data Risk Scoring Methodology. This patent underscores Spirion's thought leadership in quantitative data risk assessment, setting a new standard for organizations to precisely measure and manage data security risks.The patented SDV3 (Sensitive Data Value, Volume, and Vulnerability) scoring methodology offers an innovative approach to quantifying data security risks, uniquely combining the principles of data value, volume, and vulnerability. It enables enterprises to identify, prioritize, and mitigate the risk of sensitive data breaches through actionable, quantifiable insights.Unlike traditional risk models that rely on static controls or metadata, SDV3 surfaces near real-time, asset-specific risk based on what sensitive data an organization actually holds - where it lives, how much of it exists, and how exposed it is.“Our patented SDV3 approach to assessing and eliminated sensitive data risk provides a much-needed advancement in data-centric security by giving frontline administrators the ability to both visualize quantified risk and immediately act upon it,” said Kevin Coppins, President and CEO at Spirion. "Security leaders have the added benefit of being able to demonstrate real ROI to make informed investment decisions and accurately communicate risk to executives and boards."“Toxic and ROT (redundant, outdated, and trivial) data assets are overwhelming organizations. As DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) gains more enterprise traction, Spirion's SDV3 provides the quantifiable insights needed to turn visibility into action," said Sean Steele, CEO at Infolock.Key features of Spirion's patented SDV3 technology include:Precise Risk Quantification: An advanced algorithm calculating risk based on data sensitivity (value), quantity (volume), and exposure (vulnerability).Top-Risk Prioritization: Immediate identification and ranking of the most critical data structured and unstructured assets.Actionable Risk Management: Historical trend analysis to measure the effectiveness of security investments and policy changes over time to best determine ROI.This approach aligns closely with increasing regulatory demands and the intensifying need for robust cybersecurity frameworks. Spirion's SDV3 dashboard integrates seamlessly into Spirion's Sensitive Data Platform , helping organizations achieve greater visibility and control over their sensitive data.“SDV3 isn't just another scoring model – it's a strategic layer built directly on top of Spirion's Data Asset Inventory, giving an unprecedented level of insight into the most at-risk data,” said Ryan Tully, Chief Product Officer at Spirion.“By quantifying risk based on actual data value, volume, and vulnerability, our customers can focus on what truly matters, prioritize remediation efforts, and clearly demonstrate the impact of their data security programs to business leaders.”As DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) gains traction, SDV3 provides the quantifiable insights needed to turn visibility into action. Backed by nearly two decades of innovation, Spirion continues to lead the way in data discovery, classification, and risk remediation-helping organizations protect what matters most.Surya Pillai, Head of Engagements at BMP Technologies, shared, "We're a relatively new Spirion partner, and our clients have been impressed not just with the technology, but the deep understanding of sensitive data risk that Spirion brings. The patent awarded for SDV3 data risk scoring is a direct reflection of that expertise."To learn more about Spirion's patented SDV3 technology and the Sensitive Data Risk Dashboard, visit .About SpirionSpirion is the trusted leader in sensitive data governance, providing businesses with accurate data discovery, purposeful classification, and automated risk remediation to ensure comprehensive data security and compliance. For more information, visit .

