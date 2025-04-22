War Update: 85 Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 85 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops, with intense fighting still ongoing in several areas. The Pokrovsk sector remains the most active hotspot.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , citing the operational update as of 16:00 on Tuesday, April 22, according to Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces are actively exhausting Russian troops along the entire line of contact and in rear areas.

Throughout the day, Russian artillery struck Sosnivka, Chernatske, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Bratenytsia, Kucherivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropilske, Yastrubshchyna, Esman, and Bila Bereza in Sumy region.

Guided bombs were dropped on Boyaro-Lezhachi, Petrushivka, Uhroidy, Myropilske, and Prokhody also in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk three times.

In the Kupiansk sector , two attempted Russian advances near Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Lyman sector , four combat engagements occurred near Novomykhailivka, Olhivka, and Novoserhiivka; one battle is still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , three Russian assaults in Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske were stopped.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian invaders carried out nine attacks near Dachne, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk; three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces attempted 33 assaults near Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, and Andriivka, toward Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, and Novomykolaivka. Nine engagements are still in progress. Airstrikes were recorded in Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , 12 Russian attacks occurred near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Novosilka, Oleksiivka and Odradne; one clash is currently underway.

In the Huliaipole sector , two Russian assaults near Novopil were repelled. Airstrikes targeted Huliaipole and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russians conducted four attacks near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Piatykhatky. Airstrikes hit Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russians launched unguided rockets at Ivanivka, but no ground attacks were reported.

In Russia's Kursk region, 12 combat engagements were recorded today. Russian forces dropped 17 guided bombs, carried out 192 artillery strikes, including two with multiple rocket launchers.

As previously reported, Russia used the so-called Easter ceasefire to move in reinforcements and equipment for future assaults.

Photo: AFU General Staff