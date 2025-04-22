Brian Franz Appointed Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer Of The Estée Lauder Companies

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) today announced the appointment of Brian Franz as Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer, effective April 21, 2025. Mr. Franz will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Stéphane de La Faverie and will join the company's Executive Team.

“As we drive our bold Beauty Reimagined vision, Brian's deep expertise and fresh perspectives will be pivotal in executing the biggest technology and operational transformation in our company's history,” said Mr. de La Faverie.“Brian's experience in modernizing infrastructure, building resilient and sustainable platforms, and advancing AI-driven capabilities will be critical as we accelerate our evolution into a more agile and consumer-focused organization. Brian's strategic leadership, combined with his passion for innovation and talent development, makes him the ideal leader to shape the future of Technology, Data and Analytics at The Estée Lauder Companies.”

As the company's first-ever combined Chief Data Technology, Data & Analytics Officer, Mr. Franz will be responsible for leading the strategic transformation of The Estée Lauder Companies' global data and technology capabilities. Mr. Franz will drive the next era of technology innovation, empowering brands, commercial teams, and functions with scalable, secure, and advanced platforms that enhance business agility and deliver high-touch, personalized consumer experiences.

Mr. Franz will lead the company's global Information Technology (IT) organization, guiding efforts to scale systems while ensuring they are agile enough to meet the changing needs of the business. Beyond IT, he will also oversee the Digital Technology & Experience and Enterprise Data teams, where they will focus on platform integration, delivering more seamless and personalized digital experiences for our consumers, and harnessing data as a strategic asset to drive faster, smarter decisions across the enterprise. As he leads this new chapter for The Estée Lauder Companies' technology teams, Brian will leverage capabilities from key external technology partners to support additional modernization and innovation for the company.

Mr. de La Faverie added:“By bringing these critical areas together under one leader, we are simplifying our structure, removing operational silos, and creating stronger alignment across our data and technology strategies-key enablers of our Beauty Reimagined transformation.”

Mr. Franz joins The Estée Lauder Companies from State Street, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise Resiliency. In this role, he led global technology, enterprise resiliency and data for the organization. A seasoned executive with deep experience in technology, operations, and business transformation, Mr. Franz brings a technology-forward mindset and a history of scaling innovation in global enterprises-while keeping user experience and operational excellence at the center.

Prior to State Street, he held senior leadership roles at Diageo PLC, including Chief Productivity Officer and CIO, and served as CIO at PepsiCo International. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at GE, including GE Capital and AT&T. Mr. Franz holds a master's degree from New York University and a bachelor's degree from Iona College.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include those in the various quotations. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include the ability to successfully implement the Company's strategy, including Beauty Reimagined and the profit recovery and growth plan; successfully transition its leadership; and those other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

ELC-C

ELC-L

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink