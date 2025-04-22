INDIAN MOTORCYCLE UNVEILS NEW INDIAN CHALLENGER ELITE AND INDIAN PURSUIT ELITE, CRAFTING THE ULTIMATE IN STYLE AND EXCLUSIVITY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our Indian Motorcycle Elite series enables our designers to fully showcase their skills, creating bikes that exemplify the artistry and craftsmanship behind every Indian Motorcycle model," said Aaron Jax, Vice President, Indian Motorcycle. "Every detail within the Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite is meticulously designed, while a multi-layered painting process takes 24 hours to complete. A distinctive American style, with an obsessive attention to detail, paired with a limited production of each model makes the Indian Motorcycle Elite series the ultimate in style and exclusivity."

Each limited-edition model redefines two-wheeled luxury-fusing bold aesthetics, groundbreaking technology, and cutting-edge performance to stand apart from conventional V-twin motorcycles.

STYLE

With bold, eye-catching paint, exclusive badging, and premium componentry, the 2025 Indian Challenger Elite and 2025 Indian Pursuit Elite have been expertly designed for experienced riders who demand the ultimate American V-twin with no compromises.

Indian Challenger Elite

The Indian Challenger Elite pulls its design inspiration from the legacy of Gene "Alabama Flash" Walker, who set a land-speed record in 1920 on his Indian PowerPlus and was considered the "fastest man alive." Wearing a tri-tone paint job, with premium Black Candy and Red Candy finishes over Crystal White Pearl Satin paint, the Indian Challenger Elite is highlighted with shattered glass particles in the paint to add brilliance and depth. The multi-layered paint job is completed with an Indian Motorcycle Headdress logo pattern over a hand-painted fade. The striking paint is further complemented by premium black Dark Horse finishes throughout, giving the limited-edition bagger a bold, race-inspired style that gets noticed.

As a nod to Walker's legacy, each Indian Challenger Elite features an individually numbered center console with an image of Gene Walker's PowerPlus racer, in addition to distinctive PowerPlus 112 engine covers and Elite badging throughout.

Indian Pursuit Elite

The Indian Pursuit Elite draws its style inspiration by the production of 20,000 PowerPlus motorcycles in 1916 for the U.S. Army. The limited-edition touring motorcycle features a tri-tone paint, with premium Black Candy and Black Forest Candy finishes, highlighted with the artistry of hand-painted Championship Gold accents. The custom paint is further complemented by premium black Dark Horse finishes throughout, giving the Indian Pursuit Elite a sophisticated style that stands out. Each Indian Pursuit Elite features distinctive PowerPlus 112 engine covers and exclusive Elite badging throughout, including an individually numbered center console.

PERFORMANCE

The PowerPlus engine represents the future of American V-Twin performance, engineered with an innovative cooling system to deliver consistent power in all conditions. At the heart of each Elite model is the PowerPlus 112 – taking bagger and touring performance to an entirely new level and unleashing 126 horsepower and 133 ft-lbs of torque. The contemporary design of the PowerPlus, a high revving engine with overhead cams and 4 valves per cylinder, delivers both high horsepower and high torque. This unique combination delivers an unmatched ride without sacrifices – optimizing acceleration across the rev range for passing power in every gear.

Prior to its launch earlier this year, the PowerPlus 112 was tested and refined in the most demanding environment – bagger racing. Powering the Indian Motorcycle King of the Baggers factory race team since 2021, the PowerPlus 112 helped deliver championships in 2022 and 2024.

PREMIUM COMPONENTRY

The ultimate in style and exclusivity requires state-of-the-art componentry. Each bike's frame geometry and stiffness are designed to maximize power with nimble and precise handling. Inverted performance forks and dual radial Brembo® brakes are prominently visible and designed to turn power into great handling and confident stopping.

5-spoke precision machined wheels on Indian Pursuit Elite and Indian Challenger Elite create a striking stance, while Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires offer confident control. Each bike is standard with top-of-the-line components, including a Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight, Driving Lights, and Pathfinder Auxiliary LED Saddlebag Lights, for enhanced visibility and eye-catching style. Three ride modes allow riders to customize their throttle response and dial-in their ride experience, while cylinder deactivation enhances comfort when stopped at idle.

To better manage airflow for increased cockpit comfort, an adjustable Flare® Windshield on Indian Challenger Elite and adjustable windshield on Indian Pursuit Elite can be controlled via the push of a handlebar-mounted button. Select Headdress Driver and Passenger Headdress floorboards add to each bike's sleek style and provide extra foot room. Keyless ignition and remote locking storage add extra security and convenience. Completing the package is cruise control and USB charging – providing modern functionality.

Indian Pursuit Elite offers a green color-matched, stitched Heated Seat and Heated Grips with backlit switch cubes for additional comfort regardless of temperature.

Premium audio is a key element of the ultimate bagger and touring experience and the Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite deliver with PowerBand Audio. Featuring Bass Boost and four 100-watt speakers on Indian Challenger Elite and six 100-watt speakers on Indian Pursuit Elite, the system provides crystal-clear sound. A nine-band dynamic equalizer adjusts automatically for road, wind and engine noise, ensuring an immersive listening experience without missing a beat. The speakers are enhanced with UnderGlow white LED lighting and a sleek, chiseled design, offering a modern look to complement the powerful audio. Seamlessly integrated into the RIDE COMMAND menu, the system ensures an intuitive and effortless user experience.

TECHNOLOGY

Both the Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite come fully loaded with a host of ride-enhancing technologies. Indian Motorcycle's revolutionary package of Rider Assist features improve rider awareness and enhance rider convenience. These new Rider Assist features are bundled with the previously offered SmartLean Technology and include the following:



Bike Hold Control – Activated by the rider, this braking system automatically maintains brake pressure to prevent the bike from rolling while resting at an incline for up to three minutes.

Electronic Combined Brake System – This feature optimizes brake pressure across both front and rear circuits based on the rider's brake input, delivering balanced and efficient braking performance.

Blind Spot Warning – The system alerts riders when a vehicle is detected in their rear blind spot with warnings across their in-dash seven-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND and light indicators on the side mirrors. Riders can customize notification preferences to suit their needs.

Tailgate Warning – This warning system alerts riders when a vehicle is traveling too close for comfort behind the rider. Riders will be notified via their in-dash seven-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND. Riders can adjust notification mode and following distances to suit their preferences. Rear Collision Warning – This feature alerts rearward approaching vehicles via rear lighting when a potential rear collision is detected.

Adding to the Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite technology offering is Indian Motorcycle's seven-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND. The advanced infotainment system offers a control system right from the dash with bike information, Bluetooth® connectivity and more. Riders can also receive RIDE COMMAND+ connected services, offering GPS navigation with turn-by-turn mapping, Apple CarPlay®, live traffic and weather overlays, intuitive destination search and more. Riders will experience added peace of mind with next-level bike information sharing, control and connectivity when they unlock features like Bike Locator, which allows riders to remotely monitor the location of their motorcycle.

Both the Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite are standard with Electronically Adjustable Rear Suspension Preload. The electronic system allows riders to seamlessly adjust their preload setting of their rear shock directly within the RIDE COMMAND system. Whether riding with added gear or a passenger, the bike's spring preload is automatically adjusted to ensure optimal ride quality and comfort.

With only 350 Indian Challenger Elites and 250 Indian Pursuit Elites available worldwide, each bike is truly exclusive. Pricing for Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite starts at $39,999 and $49,999, respectively. Bikes will begin shipping to dealers this month.

