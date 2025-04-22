5G Smart Antenna Market Report, Use Cases, Applications And Regions 2025 - 2030: Beamforming Revolutionizes Signal Strength In 5G Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report on the 5G smart antenna market provides a deep dive into key players, technologies, and solutions, evaluating their role in 5G network optimization. It analyzes smart antenna impact on data speed, coverage, and service quality, forecasting market trends by type and frequency range. Highlights include the market's growth to $12.8B by 2030, energy efficiency gains, and their necessity for smart city development. Additionally, it explores smart antennas' future with 6G smart surfaces, enhancing signal transmission and network capacity.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Smart Antenna Market by Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), Use Case, Application, and Region 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors. The report evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed coverage enhancement and quality of service preservation.

The report evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), frequency range (FR1 and FR2), connectivity, and applications. It also assesses 5G smart antenna support of IoT solutions, providing forecasts for applications and services.

The report includes revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipments from 2025 to 2030. It also includes analysis and forecasts for smart surface solutions in 6G communications for 2030 through 2035.

Select Report Findings:



The market for 5G smart antennas in IoT will reach $12.8B by 2030

In addition to network optimization, smart antennas reduce energy needs and other resources

5G antennas will be an absolute requirement to support the smart cities market and related services Smart antennas will benefit greatly from the use of next-generation smart surfaces technologies

Smart antennas employ Multiple Input/Multiple Output (MIMO) technology, where both transmitting and receiving devices use multiple antennas to exchange data simultaneously. This technique contrasts with traditional single-path systems and is crucial in elevating the performance of 5G networks to support sophisticated applications like autonomous vehicles and high-fidelity communication.

Beamforming stands out as a defining capability of smart antennas. By focusing radio frequency (RF) energy into narrow beams directed towards specific users or devices, they enhance signal reliability in environments employing high-frequency 5G bands, which are more prone to attenuation. This method optimizes bandwidth and ensures superior signal quality, akin to a focused flashlight beam as opposed to a lantern's diffuse light. The technique's relevance grows with 5G New Radio (5G NR), notably using millimeter wave RF susceptible to distance-induced signal weakening.

Future prospects point towards the interaction of smart antennas with smart surfaces, now in an R&D phase but anticipated for early application in communication enhancement and sensing solutions. These surfaces will initially integrate into existing infrastructures and later into manufacturing and building materials directly. Their ability to adaptively modify radio signal paths can substantially enhance network capacity, coverage, and security, leading the way towards innovative uses in localization and environment-embedded intelligence.

Looking ahead to 6G, challenges with signal propagation will intensify as 6G plans to operate at even higher frequencies than 5G mmWave. The market after 5G will likely focus on ultra-high-speed data, ultra-low latency, and reliability within short communication ranges. Utilizing technological advancements from 5G, including smart surfaces and enhanced edge computing, can help mitigate 6G RF operational challenges.

In the immediate future, smart antennas are set to be integral in boosting 5G network performance by intelligently steering RF signals, ensuring continuous connections across coverage areas. These enhancements are vital for emerging applications dependent on seamless and robust connectivity, especially at 5G and LTE network borders. By addressing the limitations of traditional 4G LTE systems and leveraging new 5G NR infrastructures, smart antennas pave the way for transformative advancements in wireless communication.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 What Makes an Antenna Smart

2.2 Smart Antenna Systems

2.3 Smart Antenna Benefits

2.4 Smart Antennas for 5G

2.4.1 Electronically Scanned Arrays and Phased Antenna Array Design

2.4.2 Slot Coupled Microstrip Patch Antenna Array Synthesizer App

2.5 Smart Antenna Techniques

2.5.1 Fixed Switched Beam Arrays vs. Directional Finding Arrays

2.5.2 MRC, STBC, and Spatial Multiplexing

2.5.3 SIMO, MISO, and MIMO

2.5.4 Space Division Multiple Access (SDMA)

2.5.5 Beamforming

2.5.5 Smart Surfaces

2.6 Smart Antennas Market Factors

2.7 Smart Antennas Shipment and Sales

3. 5G Smart Antenna Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Smart Antenna Types

3.1.1 Switched Multi-beam Antennas

3.1.2 Adaptive Array Antennas

3.2 Digital Antenna Array

3.3 5G NR Infrastructure and Active Antennas

3.4 Mobile Device Antennas

3.5 System Connectivity

3.6 Adaptive Beamforming

3.7 5G MIMO Multiple Input/Multiple Output

3.8 Digital Signal Processing

3.9 Software Re-Programmability

3.10 Software Defined Radio

3.11 Smart Antennas Application Sectors

3.12 Smart Antennas in IoT

3.13 Machine Learning and Artificial Neural Network

4. 5G Smart Antenna Market Dynamics

4.1 5G Smart Antenna Market Drivers

4.2 5G Smart Antenna Market Challenges

4.3 5G Smart Antenna Solution Considerations

4.4 5G Smart Antenna Use Case Analysis

4.4.1 Voice over 5G

4.4.2 Mission Critical Communications

4.4.3 Industrial Automation and Robotics

4.4.4 Connected and Self-Driving Vehicles

4.4.5 Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5. 5G Smart Antenna Ecosystem Analysis

5.1 Ericsson

5.2 Cobham Antenna Systems

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.5 ArrayComm LLC

5.6 Nokia Corporation

5.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.

5.8 Broadcom Inc.

5.9 California Amplifier Inc.

5.10 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

5.11 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co. Ltd.

5.12 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.13 Honeywell International Inc.

5.14 Linx Technologies

5.15 Ruckus Networks

5.16 ANSYS Inc.

5.17 Smart Antenna Technologies Ltd

5.18 NXP Semiconductors

5.19 NEC Corporation

5.20 COMMSCOPE

5.21 PCTEL Inc.

5.22 Comba Telecom

5.23 Airgain Inc.

5.24 Laird Technologies

5.25 MediaTek Inc.

5.26 LOCOSYS Technology Inc.

5.27 Leica Geosystems AG

6.0 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global 5G Smart Antenna Market 2025 - 2030

6.1.1 Total 5G Smart Antenna Market

6.1.2 5G Smart Antennas by Frequency Range

6.1.3 5G Smart Antennas by Network Type

6.1.4 5G Smart Antennas by Antenna Type

6.1.5 5G Smart Antennas by Connectivity System

6.1.6 5G Smart Antenna Market by Application

6.1.7 AI Embedded 5G Smart Antenna Market

6.1.8 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT

6.2 Regional 5G Smart Antenna Market 2025 - 2030

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900