Mirasys Expands Proven Casino & Government-Grade Security To Safeguard Healthcare Workers Amid Rising Violence

Violence in Healthcare

Healthcare workers are subject to workplace violence - This Advanced VMS Solution Can Minimize the Threat

- Max Davis - MirasysNEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After years of delivering mission-critical security solutions for casino operators and government agencies worldwide, Mirasys announces the expansion of its award-winning VMS and AI-powered surveillance technologies to the healthcare sector-where workplace violence has reached crisis levels.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than workers in other industries. Even more alarming, a recent study shows that 81% of nurses have reported being physically or verbally assaulted on the job.“With a 24/7/365 operating environment, casinos taught us how to design systems that never go down and can identify threats in real time,” said Carl Raubenheimer, CEO of Mirasys Global.“That same level of sophistication is exactly what healthcare teams need right now-real-time detection, instant alerts, forensic tools, and scalable infrastructure that works even in the most critical moments.”The Mirasys platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure and supports advanced features tailored for healthcare settings, including:-AI-Based Threat Detection (weapons, smoke, fire, object left behind)-Real-Time Alerts from Panic Buttons and Wearables-Facial Recognition & LPR for Controlled Access and Incident Tracing-Forensic Video Analytics for post-incident investigation-Hyper-Converged Infrastructure ensuring always-on surveillance-Open Platform Compatibility with thousands of camera types and third-party systemsHospitals, clinics, and mental health facilities are facing growing challenges-from rising patient aggression to the protection of vulnerable staff during emergency events. Mirasys is stepping in to offer reliable, intelligent systems that do more than record-they respond.Proven in the world's most demanding security environments, Mirasys is now making its biggest impact yet-protecting those who protect us.To learn more or to schedule a demo of our healthcare-ready VMS and AI systems, visit or book a demo here.Tradeshows & EventsThe company will be exhibiting the VMS Platform at the annual International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety Conference June 2-5, 2025 IAHSS

Chris Swanger

Mirasys, Inc

+1 702-683-4766

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Mirasys VMS Overview for Healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.