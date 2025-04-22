Oshi Health Unveils 100% Fees-At-Risk ROI Guarantee For Outcomes-Based Gastrointestinal Care

High-touch multidisciplinary GI clinic delivers clinically proven results, shaping the future of

integrated digestive health care

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health, the only nationwide multidisciplinary gastroenterology (GI) clinic, today announced a bold ROI Guarantee that puts 100% of its fees at risk, underscoring the company's unwavering confidence and commitment to delivering measurable outcomes and tangible financial value to healthcare stakeholders.

This pioneering model sets a new standard for virtual care by tying Oshi's payment to what truly matters: sustained symptom control for patients and lower costs for employers and payers. Grounded in actuarial analysis showing significant medical cost savings and outcomes data outlined in its 2024 Impact Report , Oshi's ROI Guarantee directly addresses demand from patients, employers, and health plans for care that actually works.

"At Oshi, we know purchasers want transparent and measurable outcomes that create true value. We're proud to stand behind our outcomes and put all our fees on the line," said Randy Forman, Chief Commercial Officer of Oshi Health. "Our model is designed to deliver accountability by going beyond engagement to drive attributable and impactful results rooted in patient health outcomes."

The Oshi Difference

Unlike point solutions or content-based platforms that lean on AI and self-guided tools, Oshi delivers integrated, virtual medical care through an in-house team of GI-specialized nurse practitioners, dietitians, behavioral health clinicians, and care coordinators, and board-certified gastroenterologists who work collaboratively through iterative care plans until patients achieve symptom control. This model allows Oshi to control all the clinical value levers, including diagnostic testing, prescriptions, and treatments, to drive measurable outcomes and control avoidable costs.

Oshi's approach breaks the cycle of traditional care that has made GI symptoms the #1 reason for treat-and-release visits to U.S. emergency rooms. Average wait times for in-person appointments can stretch to 55 days or longer, forcing patients to delay care until symptoms become unmanageable. Oshi's unique virtual clinic model offers fast access to first appointments and a proactive care plan that delivers expert-led, high-touch, whole-person support.

Delivering What Healthcare Buyers Need

Many virtual care solutions charge for "engagement," assuming participation will yield value. Oshi flips this model, proving that paying for outcomes naturally improves engagement alongside significant clinical and financial returns. Oshi's results have been proven by clinical trial data and rigorous actuarial analysis, demonstrating an all-cause annual cost savings of $10,292 per member.

"Employers and health plans are rightfully demanding more from their healthcare partners," said Sam Holliday, CEO of Oshi Health. "We've intentionally designed our care and business models to meet that demand through proven clinical outcomes, cost savings, and a better patient experience without compromise."

With this ROI Guarantee, Oshi aligns directly with the needs of employers and health plans seeking proven, accountable care in high-cost categories like GI. By prioritizing long-term symptom control, the key factor behind rising costs for employers and reduced quality of life for patients, Oshi delivers improved patient outcomes and immediate value for purchasers.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the first and only nationwide virtual gastroenterology (GI) center of excellence. Our evidence-based, whole-person approach to digestive care is changing lives and transforming healthcare economics by helping patients reach lasting symptom control, faster and at a lower total cost of care. Oshi Health is available in all 50 states to more than 57 million people as an in-network virtual GI clinic. Together with our growing roster of in-person gastroenterologist partners nationwide, we are expanding patient access to collaborative, multidisciplinary wrap-around GI care. For more information, visit .

