Shapellx Introduces INNER ARMOR 2.0: The Revolutionary Upgrade To Their Iconic Armor-Inspired Shapewear

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available Beginning April 22, the Latest Expansion Introduces Next-Level Innovation and Seamless Comfort Technology to All-New Bra, Bodysuit, Panty and Brief

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx , a leading women's shapewear brand, announced today its launch of INNER ARMORTM 2.0. The highly-anticipated, upgraded version of Shapellx's groundbreaking INNER ARMOR 1.0 blends innovative design with everyday comfort to empower, enhance and support women. With the launch of INNER ARMOR 2.0, the collection now includes its first-ever bra alongside enhanced bodysuits and underwear made with bonding and elastic fabrics to help women feel comfortable and confident.

Engineered to tackle common intimates and shapewear frustrations, INNER ARMOR 2.0 features seamless contouring technology, ditching traditional stitching in favor of advanced bonding, ensuring a smooth, second-skin fit without digging, pinching or unwanted marks. The strategic spot-bonding technique boosts breathability by 20% compared to conventional methods-delivering flawless support with zero fuss.

As a mark of the brand's commitment to refinement, INNER ARMOR 2.0 includes upgraded fabrics, such as ultra-fine elastic fabric that provides great stretch and reduces friction by 50%. Undergoing 50 industrial wash tests and 300 stretch tests, the collection also offers excellent durability and washability with products that retain its original shape, with an elasticity recovery rate of 98%, and a bonding strength that remains unchanged after washing.

“At Shapellx, we embrace the curves, edges and unique beauty that makes each of us who we are - because every body deserves to be celebrated. With upgraded fabrics, craftsmanship and comfort, INNER ARMOR 2.0 is designed to help women look and feel their best,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx.“INNER ARMOR 2.0 meets consumers' needs with designs that mimic the body's natural curves, using our seamless contouring technology, tailored designs and high-performance fabrics to achieve a desired, comfortable shaping effect.”

Undergoing 537 days of refinement and 99 rounds of testing, the new INNER ARMOR 2.0 collection includes the following products:



INNER ARMORTM True Support Bra



The INNER ARMOR True Support Bra features a bonded, stitch-free design that improves smoothness by 40%, eliminating visible marks to ensure the bra remains undetectable under clothing.



Made from ultra-fine elastic fibers, the bra provides a soft, wrap-around fit, while wire-free 3D molding and wide side panels enhance shaping, lift and stability.



The sheer crisscross mesh detail adds a chic touch, while removable cups and secure coverage prevent shifting for all-day confidence. Retails for $58.00 and is available in sizes S-3XL and colors Black, Beige and Red.



INNER ARMORTM Comfy Smoothing Bodysuit



The INNER ARMOR Comfy Smoothing Bodysuit is expertly crafted with double-layer, firm shaping fabric, leg openings that gently fit the edges without squeezing the thighs, plus targeted compression for shaping that effectively sculpts the waistline, enhances tummy control and flattens the lower abdomen.



The wire-free 3D molded cups and W-shaped under-bust design provide superior support and lift for a better, fuller shape. Retails for $78.00 and is available in sizes S-3XL and colors Black, Beige and White.



INNER ARMORTM Comfy Smoothing Panty



The INNER ARMOR Comfy Smoothing Panty is crafted with double-layer tummy control fabric and leg openings that hug the edges without constricting the thighs, ensuring comfort and freedom of movement.



The inner waistband features anti-slip fabric to prevent rolling and keep the panty securely in place. Additionally, the T-back hip-hugging design beautifully enhances the natural curves of the hips. Retails for $68.00 and is available in sizes S-3XL and colors Black, Beige and White.



INNER ARMORTM Comfy Smoothing Brief



The INNER ARMOR Comfy Smoothing Brief utilizes seamless bonding technology and ultra-fine elastic fibers, helping to prevent skin irritation and reduce friction by over 50% for comfortable, all-day wear.



Designed with a mid-rise fit, the triangle 3D shaping design in the back allows for a better fit and enhanced coverage while the inner layer bonding fabric gently compresses the abdomen for a light slimming effect. Retails for $28.00 and is available in sizes S-3XL and colors Black, Beige and Red.

Perfect for everyday casual wear and special occasions, Shapellx's new INNER ARMOR 2.0 collection is available to purchase at . To learn more about the collection and keep up with the brand, follow along on Instagram and TikTok .

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand dedicated to providing women with exceptional comfort and support. Shapellx offers thoughtfully designed solutions that blend style with functionality, empowering women to feel confident and at ease every day. Visit for more information.

Contact:

Hailey Peterson

...



A video accompanying this announcement is available at