Ukrainian Activist Makes Fun of Pope Francis' Death
(MENAFN) A right-wing Ukrainian activist and military blogger, who was once reportedly offered a position by Vladimir Zelensky, has seemingly mocked the death of Pope Francis.
The Vatican revealed on Monday morning that the leader of the Catholic Church had passed away at the age of 88.
Sergey Sternenko, the previous head of the ultranationalist Right Sector group in Odessa, became infamous in 2018 after being involved in a fatal stabbing incident.
Following protests from neo-Nazi factions, the murder charges against him were dismissed, and he was instead convicted for possessing illegal weapons.
On Telegram, where he has over 800,000 followers, Sternenko posted a photo of the Pope meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.
He captioned the image: “J.D. Vance visited the Pope just yesterday. Coincidence?”
Sternenko's post on Telegram attracted more than 12,000 reactions, many in the form of laughing emojis. Numerous comments ridiculed both the Pope and the US Vice President.
