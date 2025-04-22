Man Saves Money For 10 Years To Buy Ferrari Car, Worth ₹2.5 Crore It Burns To Ashes An Hour After Delivery

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Ferrari 458 Spider caught fire and burned completely on an expressway in Tokyo, Japan. What makes this story more painful is that the owner had waited 10 years to buy his dream car. The car was worth ₹2.5 crore (£220,000), per The Sun.

Music producer Honkon, 33, saved patiently for a decade before finally getting the Ferrari on April 16. The car caught fire on the Shuto Expressway in Japan , but thankfully no one was hurt.

The fire was put out in 20 minutes. But, by then, almost the whole car was burnt, except for a small part of the front bumper. There was no crash before the fire.

Honkon saw the fire while driving, stopped the car and quickly got out. The reason for the fire is still unknown. The Metropolitan Police Department is looking into what caused it.

Honkon shared his heartbreak on social media. He wrote that he had always dreamed of owning a Ferrari. That dream turned into a nightmare within minutes of it coming true.

“My Ferrari burned to ashes an hour after delivery. I bet I'm the only one in all of Japan to experience this kind of trouble,” Honkon posted on Twitter (now X).

Honkon spoke about the experience to The Sun.“I was really scared that it would explode," he told the publication.

Social media reactions

Social media users reacted to the incident. Everyone was relieved to know that Honkon was safe. Many expressed shock and fear, joking about how they should ride home together next time.

Some said it looked like it might explode. Others seemed shaken, though they tried to lighten the mood with friendly messages.

“Many vehicles have petrol leaking from the hose connecting the fuel pump to the injector. The engine room is covered, and the engine itself seems to produce more heat than normal cars. Plastic parts also wear out quickly,” commented one user.