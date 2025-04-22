403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump places highest tariff on African country
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping new tariffs on imports from multiple African nations, with Lesotho receiving the steepest penalty at 50%. Trump unveiled the measures on Wednesday as part of his “Liberation Day” trade initiative, which includes a 10% base tariff on all foreign imports and a series of “reciprocal tariffs” aimed at curbing trade imbalances.
Labeling foreign nations as exploitative of the US market, Trump said the new rules are designed to stop them from "ripping off" American workers and businesses.
Lesotho, a small landlocked country in Southern Africa with around 2 million people, was singled out for the highest import duty, despite being part of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which allows duty-free access to the US for thousands of goods. In 2024, Lesotho exported $237 million worth of goods to the US while importing $2.8 million in return.
Other African nations affected include Madagascar (47%), Mauritius (40%), Botswana (37%), Angola (32%), and Algeria (30%). In West Africa, Nigeria and Ivory Coast face tariffs of 14% and 24%, respectively. Ghana, Senegal, Liberia, and several East African nations like Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda will be subject to the standard 10% rate.
South Africa, hit with a 30% tariff, has strongly criticized the move, calling the levies "punitive" and a threat to mutual prosperity. President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the US to enter into a new bilateral trade agreement to ensure long-term economic stability.
Lesotho has not yet issued an official response to the tariffs.
Labeling foreign nations as exploitative of the US market, Trump said the new rules are designed to stop them from "ripping off" American workers and businesses.
Lesotho, a small landlocked country in Southern Africa with around 2 million people, was singled out for the highest import duty, despite being part of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which allows duty-free access to the US for thousands of goods. In 2024, Lesotho exported $237 million worth of goods to the US while importing $2.8 million in return.
Other African nations affected include Madagascar (47%), Mauritius (40%), Botswana (37%), Angola (32%), and Algeria (30%). In West Africa, Nigeria and Ivory Coast face tariffs of 14% and 24%, respectively. Ghana, Senegal, Liberia, and several East African nations like Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda will be subject to the standard 10% rate.
South Africa, hit with a 30% tariff, has strongly criticized the move, calling the levies "punitive" and a threat to mutual prosperity. President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the US to enter into a new bilateral trade agreement to ensure long-term economic stability.
Lesotho has not yet issued an official response to the tariffs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment