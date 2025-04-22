Rethinking Data Transformation: The AI-Powered Natuvion Data Conversion Suite Gets A Major Integration Upgrade

Natuvion DCS Transformation Plattform

With the integration of its data transformation tools into a smart ecosystem, Natuvion is enabling faster, and more resource-efficient data transformations.

- Patric Dahse, CEO NatuvionWALLDORF, GERMANY, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rethinking Data Transformation : The AI-Powered Natuvion Data Conversion Suite Gets a Major Integration UpgradeWith the enhanced integration of its data transformation tools into a smart ecosystem, Natuvion is enabling faster, higher-quality, more flexible, and significantly more resource-efficient data transformations.Natuvion, a leading specialist in data transformation, has achieved an industry-first by consolidating its suite of transformation solutions into a single, unified platform: the Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS).This strategic move delivers a fully integrated transformation ecosystem for partners and customers-one that's more than just the sum of its parts. The deeper integration of Natuvion's tools enables a more flexible application of diverse migration scenarios. Additionally, by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), large-scale and complex migration projects can now be executed faster, with greater precision and reduced resource consumption.“Software development cycles are getting shorter," says Patric Dahse, CEO and co-founder of Natuvion. "Our customers and partners need a platform that helps them move their most critical resource-data-swiftly and seamlessly across systems, with a noticeable boost in quality.”A key focus of the new product strategy is empowering Natuvion's partners and customers to manage migrations with as many in-house resources as possible. The suite offers them all essential transformation tools in one integrated, intelligent package. The result: smarter, faster, and higher-quality data transformations.“We're currently facing the enormous task of helping many companies move their data to modern SAP cloud platforms," says Holger Strotmann, Managing Director at Natuvion. "But that's only the beginning. In the future, data transformations will become even more frequent-not just within one system environment, but also between different system landscapes and vendors. Unlike standalone tools for specific migration phases, our integrated platform enables fast, high-quality, and ERP-independent transformations. The Natuvion Data Conversion Suite is the first solution of its kind to offer this level of integration across the industry.”Inside the Natuvion Data Conversion SuiteThe Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS) is a powerful and flexible migration platform designed to meet the complex demands of large-scale transformation projects-for example, in utilities or public services such as waste management-whose goal is to transform data in a secure, efficient, and goal-oriented way. Its broad-based feature set enables organizations to scale their transformation projects even more effectively and align them with their IT transformation lifecycles. The suite supports every phase of the data lifecycle, from analysis and cleansing to final system load and decommissioning of legacy data.With AI automation built into the suite, many manual tasks are eliminated, ensuring consistently high transformation quality while saving time and reducing costs. The result is a more secure, sustainable, cost-efficient, and-especially-faster transition to modern IT platforms.The Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS) unites nine core capabilities in one centralized transformation ecosystem:.DCS Analyze –Delivers deep system insights, including data usage, quality, and configuration, ensuring full transparency..DCS Migrate – Covers the full transformation value chain, handling data extraction from any source, enrichment, staging, and loading onto any target system across all migration scenarios (brownfield, greenfield, SDT, or hybrid)..DCS Watch – Integrated task management tool that assists organizations with the detailed planning and execution of every step of the cutover process, ensuring that nothing is left to chance. It covers the whole range of tasks, from implementation and testing to go-live..DCS Validate – Automates the validation of data integrity and quality during and after the migration, significantly reducing manual effort and ensuring end-to-end quality control while maintaining full traceability..DCS Protect – Automatically identifies and safeguards personal, sensitive, and confidential data across systems-quickly and securely..DCS Test – Provides full, selective, anonymized, or synthetic test data in secondary systems for use in training environments or performance testing..DCS Retire – Enables the structured decommissioning of outdated systems, with no loss of data, by archiving legacy data from any database system securely and cost-effectively in the cloud. It maintains the original data model while ensuring full auditability..DCS Compose – Serves as the connective tissue of the suite, offering a centralized library of data models and transformation rules for a wide variety of scenarios. It is also a platform for transformation version control and conservation..DCS Safeguard – Supports the full migration lifecycle-from setup through to project completion after the go-live. It enables organizations to create migration-related content and compare it with best practices from other migrations. The integrated customer success support provides guidance and training, while helping users create templates and optimize their transformation initiatives.About NatuvionNatuvion is a digital moving company. It does not transport tables, filing cabinets or chairs. Natuvion moves business-critical data and processes from one technological platform to another both smoothly and cost-efficiently. This enables Natuvion customers to always use data and processes on the most modern and innovative platforms.Typical Natuvion "relocation services" include data migration, data transformation, data quality, data integration, data privacy, data security and data governance. Natuvion's experts are supported in the transformation of data by Natuvion DCS, a powerful software solution developed in-house. Natuvion is a founding member of the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement Community and has been part of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a leading global SAP consultancy, since 2022. Featuring in the Inc. 5000 and FT 1000 lists, the Natuvion Group is one of the fastest growing software and IT consulting companies in Europe.More information at:Press ContactsNatuvionPhilipp von der Brüggen, CMO...+49 171 5569317Schmidt KommunikationAlexandra Schmidt...+49 89 60669222Thilo Christ...+49 171 6220610

