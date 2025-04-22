Key Trends In Sports Tourism 2025 | From Events To Advertising: Navigating Sport Tourism Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gain insights into the four primary types of sports tourists and understand the tourism impact of major events with destination case studies. Discover how sectors leverage sports sponsorship for visibility and explore the challenges and opportunities that can enhance your presence.

Report Scope



This key trends report provides valuable insight in to sport tourism. The four main types of sport tourist are profiled to inform marketing strategies, major trends impacting this type of tourism are assessed, past and future sport events are judged by their tourism impact, destination case studies are provided for valuable context, advertising activity demonstrates how specific tourism sectors are utilizing sport sponsorship, and the challenges and opportunities section forms recommendations for companies and destinations on how they can increase their presence within sport tourism.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insight in to the different types of sport tourist.

Understand key themes currently impacting sport tourism.

Understand the tourism impact of major events.

Look at key sponsorship trends that are improving the visibility of tourism companies. Gain a detailed understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this space.

Company Coverage Includes:



Qatar Airways

Hyatt

Cricket SA

Marriott Singapore Airlines

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Sport Tourists Profiles

Key Trends

Post Event Analysis

Sports Sponsorship Activities

Challenges and Opportunities Appendix

