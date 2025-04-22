403
South Korea Holds Live-Fire Exercises Near Border, Targets U.S. Training Area
(MENAFN) South Korean artillery forces conducted live-fire exercises near the inter-Korean border, hitting targets within a U.S. firing range for the first time in seven years, according to media reports. The drills occurred on Monday near the Imjin River in Paju, approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of Seoul.
The military deployed 12 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers and six K55A1s, launching about 60 shells at targets located in the Story Live Fire Complex.
This event marked the first such exercise at the range since South Korea suspended its participation in a 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction agreement last June, following North Korea's mass balloon launches carrying trash over the border. The pact had previously prohibited large-scale artillery drills near the border.
However, last month, the United States and South Korea agreed to resume use of the training range through a new memorandum of understanding.
