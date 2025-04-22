Power Supply Network Activated In Torkham Camp

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has launched a 1.5-megawatt electricity network in the Omari Camp for returning refugees in Torkham town in eastern Nangarhar province.

The project, valued at over seven million afghanis, was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, according to local officials.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nangarhar Deputy Governor Maulvi Azizullah Mustafa said the new power network will benefit around 4,000 families and help light up the camp area.

The network is currently supplying electricity to 220 tents and houses through four generators.

Mustafa emphasized the government's commitment to supporting returnees, saying,“From ministers to workers, everyone is actively serving here. That's why almost all basic services are now available in the camp.”

He added that providing for returning compatriots is a shared responsibility for the entire nation, and the provincial administration remains dedicated to delivering essential services across all sectors.

Abdul Bari Omar, head of DABS, highlighted that this is not the first initiative undertaken for returnees.“We have announced 150 job positions specifically for returnees and will ensure their placement in suitable roles,” he said.

Omar also revealed plans for additional projects aimed at creating employment opportunities for thousands, with returnees prioritized for these opportunities.

hz/sa