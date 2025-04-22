Jawzjan Families Patch Up Decade-Long Feud

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Two families in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province, have patched up a decade-long feud - thanks to mediation by a tribal jirga.

Members of the families embraced one another, shedding tears of joy as they put their hostilities behind them and chose the path of reconciliation.

Local officials say 110 similar disputes have been resolved in the past year alone through tribal jirgas – a longstanding tradition that often yields encouraging results in testing times.

From revenge to reconciliation

On a peaceful spring day during a tribal jirga in Jawzjan, two tearful middle-aged men embraced each other. One was the father of a murdered girl and the other was the father of the boy who had accidentally killed her. Through the jirga, they they buried their decade-long hatchet.

The families hail from the Yanga Kint village of Shiberghan. Before the feud erupted, the boy and the girl from the two families were playing together.

In a tragic accident, another boy from one of the families fired his father's firearm, fatally shooting the girl in the heart.

Allauddin, the victim's father, recalled he had lived in conflict with his neighbour for 10 years. Their lives were marred by frequent arguments and simmering hostilities.

“The desire for revenge robbed me of my peace of mind. At times, I feared the situation would spiral out of control,” he said.“Thank God, we have now reconciled. From now on, we shall live in peace as brothers.”

Noorullah, the father of the boy who fired the shot, said:“Before the tragedy, we were close friends. No one ever wanted such a thing to happen. Over the past 10 years, our families lived in constant fear.”

Role of clerics, tribal elders

Abdul Khaliq Haqyar, a tribal elder who played a key role in reconciliation, commended the forgiveness and patience shown by the victim's family. He urged other feuding families to follow the example.

“We've seen that conflict only destroys homes and divides generations, while jirgas bring people closer. Today, we are united because we chose forgiveness,” he commented.

Reflecting on his long mediation experience, he said,“Over the past 20 years, we've resolved many disputes – though some still remain.

“But recently, we've seen greater unity. When people come together, they can overcome problems more effectively and work towards realising shared goals.”

Haji Mohammad Alam, another tribal elder, also echoed Haqyar's views:“We've learnt from experience that enmity leads only to devastation.

“But today, someone we once considered an enemy stands beside us today as a brother. We find peace and dignity. The path to resolution is forgiveness. Jirgas and reconciliation have been the cornerstones of lasting peace in this land.”

Maulvi Abdul Salam Haqjo put an Islamic perspective on the patch-up:“Islam is a religion of peace and brotherhood. Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said that reconciling people is more virtuous than praying and fasting.

“Wherever enmity happens, it can be uprooted through honesty, dialogue and justice. Conflict among Muslims is a wound on the body of the Ummah, and healing it is an act of worship that earns reward in this world and the Hereafter.”

He concluded,“We have witnessed a trail of death and destruction over the past two decades. Now, we must unite to end this cycle of enmity. Tribal jirgas have proven to be one of the most effective solutions to ongoing tribal disputes.”

Dozens of feuds resolved last year

Director of Borders and Tribal Affairs Maulvi Ghulam Nabi Sameem said 110 family feuds were resolved through jirgas in the past year.

He explained the cases included disputes related to land, murder, inheritance, traffic accidents, debts and domestic issues. Some had even escalated into severe violence and killings.

“These traditional mechanisms,” he said,“have once again demonstrated their effectiveness in restoring peace and unity to our communities.”

