Russian spy boss exposes Western neocolonialism in Africa
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has condemned Western powers for continuing "neocolonial" practices, accusing them of damaging humanity and looting resources from African nations. In particular, he cited France's exploitation of Niger’s uranium, which had been sold at an unfairly low price for 60 years. Naryshkin noted that following the withdrawal of French military forces from Niger in 2023, the new government raised the uranium price dramatically to reflect the market value, over 200 times higher than what France had been paying.
Naryshkin made these comments during a roundtable on the history of the fight against colonialism, organized by the Russian Historical Society in Moscow. He also highlighted Niger's recent moves to distance itself from France, including expelling French military forces and revoking the license of French company Orano, which had operated one of the world’s largest uranium mines in the country since 1971.
Naryshkin's remarks are part of a broader Russian condemnation of Western neocolonialism, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also criticizing Western nations for exploiting resources from developing countries at low costs. Naryshkin emphasized the need to establish legal barriers to prevent the revival of colonialism and suggested that Western powers should compensate the countries they exploited during the colonial era. He also reaffirmed Russia's role in advocating for a more just global order.
