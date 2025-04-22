Nopalcyber Hires New Head Of Sales To Scale Impressive Growth In India

Industry veteran Manish Kalra will help drive growing demand in the region for holistic cybersecurity solutions

HYDERABAD, India, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NopalCyber, a global provider of managed extended detection and response (MXDR) and attack surface management (ASM) solutions, today announced that Manish Kalra will join the company as the new Head of Sales for India. His leadership will spearhead efforts to scale NopalCyber's growth in India further amid ongoing demand for cybersecurity solutions in that market.

"We could not be more excited to have Manish joining the NopalCyber team," stated Varun Ira, chief executive officer at NopalCyber. "His decades of sales and leadership experience, combined with his creative thinking and innovative ideas will allow us to reach even more customers in India who need accessible yet effective cybersecurity solutions to combat rising cyber risk."

Manish has served as a strategic and technical leader to executives in myriad sectors throughout India and Southeast Asia, bringing over 25 years of experience to his new role. Before starting his professional journey, Manish earned an MBA from MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore, then went on to complete programs at Harvard Business Publishing, ISM, and IIM Lucknow. During his career, he has served as the Partner and Business Development Leader at Deloitte, where he led transformative growth in the Risk & Cyber business. He played a pivotal role at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, where he helped set up the Business Development team and scale the business at 40% CAGR. Manish has also worked at EY, Escorts, and Tata Motors, among other high-performing organizations he has helped to build, scale, or lead.

On his new role, Manish commented, "I'm thrilled to be working with a company like NopalCyber that offers compelling products and services, and is backed by a strong leadership team. I believe that combining my skills and experience with NopalCyber's strategy and offerings will make for a potent pairing that can lead to lower cyber risk and fewer digital disruptions for our clients."

As businesses throughout India experience more frequent and damaging cyber attacks, demand for cybersecurity products, services, and solutions has grown, with many turning to NopalCyber to get the technical expertise and constant coverage they require in today's climate. With his keen understanding of the Indian market and his wealth of experience, vision, and leadership, Manish will be an asset to NopalCyber, helping the company to serve more companies, secure more assets, and safeguard the digital future.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber, LLC makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable and reliable. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS) and advisory services fortify your offensive and defensive cybersecurity posture. AI-driven intelligence in its Nopal360° platform, NopalGo application and proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets anyone quantify, track and visualize a cybersecurity posture in real time. NopalCyber's offensive and defensive services and external threat analysis are tailored to each client's need. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security available to organizations of all sizes. For more information visit .

Media Contact:

Cyndy Hunter

[email protected]

+1 (603) 490-9156

SOURCE NopalCyber

