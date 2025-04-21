King Extends Condolences Over Passing Of Pope Francis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a letter to Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals at the Vatican, expressing condolences on the passing of Pope Francis.In the letter, His Majesty offered his condolences to the College of Cardinals, the Holy See, and the global Catholic community.The King paid tribute to Pope Francis's life, which was dedicated to justice and the pursuit of peace, working with humility and love for the benefit of all humanity.In the letter, His Majesty said Pope Francis' legacy will remain etched in the hearts of millions across the world.