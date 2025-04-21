VICTORY FOR AMAZON TEAMSTERS IN CALIFORNIA

Labor Board Says Retail Giant Must Negotiate with Teamsters

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major win for Amazon Teamsters, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Region 20 issued a complaint against the company over its illegal refusal to bargain. The federal agency is seeking a bargaining order to force the company to the negotiating table after workers at the DCK6 warehouse in San Francisco joined the union and demanded recognition in October 2024.

"This groundbreaking decision paves the way for more Amazon workers to organize with the Teamsters across the country," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "We know two things are certain - Amazon will continue to break the law and abuse working people, and working people and powerful organizations like the Teamsters will hold them accountable to secure the rights we deserve. Amazon isn't going to keep getting away with this."

The more than 100 San Francisco workers joined thousands of other Amazon Teamsters on the picket line in a historic holiday season strike last December over the company's refusal to bargain, bringing national attention to working conditions at Amazon and putting pressure on the government to act. The unfair labor practice strike capped off a wave of organizing by drivers and warehouse workers at Amazon.

NLRB Region 20's decision will set the stage for bargaining orders at many other locations where Amazon has dodged its legal obligation to negotiate with the union. Amazon Teamsters unionized and demanded recognition last year at DBK4 in New York City; DGT8 and DTG5 in Atlanta; KSBD, DFX4, DAX5, and DAX8 in Southern California; DCK6 in San Francisco; and DIL7 in Skokie, Ill.

The union is confident that the NLRB will draw the same conclusion in those cases as it did in San Francisco, and Amazon will be hit with additional orders to bargain.

Amazon Teamsters are demanding better pay and safer working conditions. These workers, who are often handling thousands of packages a day, are essential to Amazon's business.

"There is power in numbers," said Josh Black, an Amazon Teamster at DCK6. "That's why I joined the Teamsters. One warehouse worker might not be able to get Amazon to listen, but when there's a growing number of us, Amazon will have to come to the table."

"This is just the beginning," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Amazon workers continue to show who really has the power. Their historic strike last year continues to push the government into agreeing that Amazon has to negotiate with the Teamsters. It's clear workers continue to win when they fight."

"More than 10,000 Amazon workers have joined the Teamsters and we are just getting started," said Peter Finn, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7 and Western Region International Vice President. "Workers at DCK6 are in this fight and Amazon workers will keep fighting until this greedy corporation comes to the bargaining table."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

