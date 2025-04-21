Pool Patcher Pool Leak Detection Services Sees Surge In Pool Pressure Testing Services Following Harsh Winter Conditions

Pool Pressure Testing

NJ Pool Patcher: Pool Leak Detection Services

A Hidden Pool PIpe Leak Located

Frigid NJ winter sparks surge in underground pool pipe damage-Pool Patcher sees rise in pressure testing calls across the state this spring.

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As New Jersey begins to thaw from one of the more brutal winters in recent memory, Pool Patcher , a leading specialist in pool leak detection and repair, is reporting a significant increase in demand for its **pool pressure testing services in New Jersey**. The uptick comes as residential pool owners across Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, and Mercer counties discover the toll that frigid temperatures have taken on their underground pool plumbing systems.Founded in 2013, NJ Pool Patcher has built a reputation for precision, integrity, and unmatched customer satisfaction. This season, however, has brought a dramatic spike in calls from concerned homeowners facing water loss and malfunctioning pool systems-a pattern the company attributes directly to underground pipe damage from freezing and thawing cycles.“Over the past several weeks, we've seen an exponential increase in pressure testing appointments,” says Ed and Sam, owners and lead technicians at Pool Patcher.“This winter's prolonged freezing conditions created a perfect storm for cracked pipes and hidden leaks. The damage often isn't visible until pool owners remove their covers, start the pool, and realize their pools aren't holding water like they should.”Understanding Pool Pressure TestingPool pressure testing in New Jersey is a diagnostic service that identifies issues within a pool's plumbing lines. It involves isolating specific sections of pipe and introducing controlled air or water pressure to determine whether leaks or pressure losses exist. Pool Patcher specializes in this service, using advanced techniques that eliminate guesswork and prevent unnecessary digging or repairs.“Pressure testing is the gold standard when it comes to diagnosing underground pool pipe leaks," adds the owners.“We use specialized plugs and fittings to methodically test each section of the pool's plumbing system, ensuring we pinpoint the exact area of failure.”Pool Patcher's services are particularly essential in spring, as pools come out of winter hibernation and homeowners prepare for the swim season. Problems like air bubbles in return lines, unusually low water levels, or slow filtration often signal hidden issues that require professional pressure testing to confirm.The Winter Effect: Why 2025 is DifferentThis year, temperatures across central and southern New Jersey dipped well below freezing for extended periods-leading to frost heaves and subterranean movement that shifted and compromised pool piping. Unlike surface-level pool issues, underground leaks often go unnoticed until they cause significant water loss or structural damage.“What makes this season different is the scale,” says the owners.“We're not just seeing a few isolated cases. We're talking dozens of homeowners a week, all with similar complaints. And the common denominator is damage sustained during this winter's freeze.”Guaranteed Leak Detection and Transparent PricingWhat sets Pool Patcher apart is its commitment to guaranteed leak detection and transparent, flat-rate pricing. Unlike many competitors, the company stands by its work and provides a clear cost structure, so homeowners aren't left guessing about their repair expenses.“We understand that dealing with a pool leak can be stressful and costly,” Cummings explains.“That's why we guarantee our findings and back our testing with a service warranty. If we locate a pressure failure, we mark the exact location for repair-no digging, no mystery.”For more information about Pool Patcher's pressure testing services or to schedule an appointment, visit their dedicated service page at: /pool-pressure-testing/Why Timely Pressure Testing MattersIn addition to saving time and money, timely pressure testing can prevent more serious problems down the line. Undetected leaks can lead to erosion, deck shifting, and even structural pool damage-all of which carry significant repair costs.“With the amount of chlorine and chemicals required to maintain a pool, every drop lost through a leak is money going down the drain-literally,” notes Cummings.“We've helped countless homeowners avoid major repairs just by catching a hidden pipe break early with a proper pressure test.”Service Areas and AvailabilityPool Patcher is currently servicing residential properties in Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, and Mercer counties, and anticipates a busy season as more pool owners begin opening their pools. The company recommends booking early, as appointment availability may tighten as temperatures continue to rise.Customers can learn more or schedule online atAbout Pool PatcherPool Patcher is New Jersey's trusted expert in pool leak detection and repair. With over a decade of hands-on experience, the company offers a full suite of leak detection solutions including electronic leak detection, vinyl liner leak repairs, pipe leak locating, and pool pressure testing in New Jersey. NJ Pool Patcher guarantees its results and operates with a commitment to honest communication, expert diagnostics, and customer-first service.To learn more about their leak detection services, visit their homepage:Contact:Pool Patcher – Pool Leak Detection & Leak RepairPhone: 732-705-7344Email: ...Website: []( )

Hunter Claffy

Pool Care Media Inc.

email us here

