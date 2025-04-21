Run Fast Racing: A New Era In Celebrity Horse Racing Ownership Led By Lil Wayne, Rauw Alejandro, And Lil Yachty

Run Fast Racing logo

Run Fast Racing boasts a prestigious roster of ownership that includes influential names such as Lil Wayne, Rauw Alejandro, and Lil Yachty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The landscape of horse racing is poised for a significant transformation with the introduction of Run Fast Racing, an exclusive celebrity racehorse ownership group that seamlessly combines the excitement of the track with the allure of star power.Founded by Adam Kluger, renowned artist manager and CEO of Kluger Agency, Run Fast Racing boasts a prestigious roster of ownership that includes influential names such as Lil Wayne, Rauw Alejandro, and Lil Yachty."I'm excited to have some fun with this,” stated Lil Wayne.“I have great memories of going to the horse races with my grandpa as a kid in Puerto Rico. I've been a passionate fan of horse racing for a long time, and I'm thrilled to own these incredible horses alongside Wayne and Yachty,” added Rauw Alejandro."I've been excited since the minute Adam pitched me this idea a year and a half ago. It's been great to see everyone come together to embrace it. I'm ready to have some fun and get involved as much as I can in the sport,” remarked Lil Yachty."As a horse racing fan for 20 years, I'm thrilled to be able to bring in my celebrity friends and start working towards getting this incredible sport the exposure it deserves,” stated Adam Kluger.Run Fast Racing is dedicated to the highest standards of safety and care for its horses, and is committed to ensuring full compliance with the regulations set forth by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), implementing best practices in equine care and prioritizing the well-being of our horses both on and off the track. The Authority develops rules related to Thoroughbred horseracing, including anti-doping, medication control and racetrack safety.Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey with Run Fast Racing!Key websites:For media inquiries, collaborations, or further information about Run Fast Racing, please contact:Andre Morris, Schure Media GroupEmail: ...

Andre Morris

Schure Media Group

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.