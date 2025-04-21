KIA ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR 2025 EV6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pricing is as follows for the 2025 EV6:

Pricing - MSRP 1 (excludes $1,475 destination)

EV6 Light $42,900 EV6 Light Long Range RWD $46,200 EV6 Light Long Range AWD $50,300 EV6 Wind $50,300 EV6 GT-Line $54,200 EV6 Wind AWD $54,300 EV6 GT-Line AWD $58,900 EV6 GT $63,800

Major updates for 2025:



Design



Signature Star Map lighting on standard full projection LED headlights and DRLs create a high-tech look and a wider, more dynamic appearance



Front bumpers with sharper angles and character lines on the hood add contrast and depth to the overall front design



Three-dimensional taillights with Star Map design language and visually wider rear bumper



Front and rear cladding with a sharply angled side sill molding enhances the EV6's profile and stance New wheel designs



Battery Capacity, Range and Charging



Larger 63.0 kWh standard battery pack in the Light trim



Larger 84.0 kWh standard long-range battery pack in the Light Long-Range trim, with a Kia-estimated 319 miles of range2 in RWD configurations



Enhanced charging experience with the port relocated to the left rear fender, reducing parking challenges at charging stations (excludes EV6 GT) Adopts the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for broader compatibility



Technology and Convenience



Standard dual 12.3-inch display3 setup integrates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen



Optional "Tech Package," with ADAS4 features including Surround View Monitor, Parking Distance Warning – Side (in addition to standard front & rear sensors), Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse, offered on Light Long-Range configurations



Kia's next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system supports OTA5 updates, streaming, gaming, and a Wi-Fi hotspot Standard automatic pop out exterior door handles



EV6 GT



Standard 601 hp, with up to 641 hp in GT mode for a significant boost in performance Virtual Gear Shift simulates gear shifts with visuals, engine sound effects, and a tactile sensation through motor torque adjustments



Manufacturing Now assembled at Kia's plant in West Point, Georgia (excludes EV6 GT)

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Electric range is not an official EPA estimate and is based on preliminary manufacturer estimates on a vehicle with a full charge. Range will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, weather, road/traffic conditions, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, cargo and others. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use.

3 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

4 Driver assistance technologies are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely and use caution.

5 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

