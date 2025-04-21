KIA ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR 2025 EV6
|
Pricing - MSRP 1 (excludes $1,475 destination)
|
|
EV6 Light
|
$42,900
|
EV6 Light Long Range RWD
|
$46,200
|
EV6 Light Long Range AWD
|
$50,300
|
EV6 Wind
|
$50,300
|
EV6 GT-Line
|
$54,200
|
EV6 Wind AWD
|
$54,300
|
EV6 GT-Line AWD
|
$58,900
|
EV6 GT
|
$63,800
Major updates for 2025:
-
Design
-
Signature Star Map lighting on standard full projection LED headlights and DRLs create a high-tech look and a wider, more dynamic appearance
Front bumpers with sharper angles and character lines on the hood add contrast and depth to the overall front design
Three-dimensional taillights with Star Map design language and visually wider rear bumper
Front and rear cladding with a sharply angled side sill molding enhances the EV6's profile and stance
New wheel designs
-
Battery Capacity, Range and Charging
-
Larger 63.0 kWh standard battery pack in the Light trim
Larger 84.0 kWh standard long-range battery pack in the Light Long-Range trim, with a Kia-estimated 319 miles of range2 in RWD configurations
Enhanced charging experience with the port relocated to the left rear fender, reducing parking challenges at charging stations (excludes EV6 GT)
Adopts the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for broader compatibility
-
Technology and Convenience
-
Standard dual 12.3-inch display3 setup integrates the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen
Optional "Tech Package," with ADAS4 features including Surround View Monitor, Parking Distance Warning – Side (in addition to standard front & rear sensors), Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse, offered on Light Long-Range configurations
Kia's next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system supports OTA5 updates, streaming, gaming, and a Wi-Fi hotspot
Standard automatic pop out exterior door handles
-
EV6 GT
-
Standard 601 hp, with up to 641 hp in GT mode for a significant boost in performance
Virtual Gear Shift simulates gear shifts with visuals, engine sound effects, and a tactile sensation through motor torque adjustments
-
Manufacturing
-
Now assembled at Kia's plant in West Point, Georgia (excludes EV6 GT)
Click below for more information about the 2025 EV6:
-
Vehicle specifications, including fuel economy
Features and options
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at .
* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Electric range is not an official EPA estimate and is based on preliminary manufacturer estimates on a vehicle with a full charge. Range will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, weather, road/traffic conditions, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, cargo and others. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use.
3 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.
4 Driver assistance technologies are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely and use caution.
5 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.
SOURCE Kia America
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment