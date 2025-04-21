Salary.Com Unveils Agentic AI Platform For HR And Compensation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thinks, Learns, and Acts based on Vast Amounts of Compensation and HR Data;Uncovers and Anticipates Trends and Creates New Efficiencies

WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com , the global leader in compensation technology and data, today announced its agentic AI platform, the first of its kind designed specifically for HR and compensation teams. This platform leverages the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) and advanced agentic AI to automate complex HR and Compensation workflows, scale standard processes, and drive new efficiencies for Compensation and HR teams. By adding an AI platform to sophisticated data foundation, HR and Compensation teams can dramatically streamline how quickly they get answers to a wide range of complex, previously time-consuming, and data-driven questions.

While compensation has historically played a primary role in attracting and retaining top talent, its impact is fundamental to company culture, financial wellbeing, and employee engagement. Compensation remains one of the most complex functions in the HR category, necessitating accuracy, reliability, and close alignment between all functions in a company.

“We are changing the game for HR and compensation management,” said Kent Plunkett, CEO of“For the first time, HR professionals can harness the power of Agentic AI to not only analyze vast amounts of compensation data but also anticipate trends, recommend strategic actions, and automate time-consuming processes. This is AI that doesn't just assist -it thinks, learns, and acts in alignment with an organization's compensation philosophy and business goals. Our customers rely on us as their trusted partner who keeps them competitive and provides support as they navigate an uncertain future and embrace AI.” Plunkett added, has been the leader in compensation technology for over 25 years. We're once again blazing the path forward in compensation and HR Technology, making sure our customers can realize the full capabilities of AI as the technology advances.”

AI platform can instantly identify an organization's top competitors for talent, analyze pay trends across industries, and recommend optimal pay mixes to retain key employees. AI platform flexibility means HR and Compensation teams can also surface hidden job duplication, simulate job architecture adjustments, and calculate the financial impact of aligning to future minimum wage requirements.

AI at

has a long history in AI, known for producing innovative solutions to address real problems. For over 25 years, has pioneered AI applications in compensation management while others were still learning the term. Over those years, mission has never changed: deliver extraordinarily accurate compensation data, intelligence, and innovative software solutions that empower organizations to make fair, competitive, and strategic compensation decisions.

is committed to continuous innovation to address the critical challenges faced by HR and compensation teams. This AI platform delivers increased efficiency, lower operational costs, improved accuracy and reliability, actionable insights, compliance assurance, global scalability, and enhanced talent retention and optimization. By constantly advancing the platform, is delivering new standards of operational efficiency and scale while maintaining the accuracy and reliability our customers expect.

Real-World Impact: Transforms Compensation

Continuing its deep commitment to AI, is revolutionizing compensation by providing both immediate answers and strategic foresight. Organizational growth strategies can be confidently advanced by quickly receiving answers to questions such as:



Market Intelligence & Competitive Benchmarking



Who am I competing against for critical talent in my markets and what is the pay mix to retain my existing talent?



Which of my competitors saw the largest increase in pay ranges over the past year, and for which positions?



What unique skills are my competitors looking for in those jobs that are critical to my organization? Which of these skills are we not considering, based on our own job descriptions?

If I updated all my survey sources to this year's data, what would be the cost to adjust all pay to the new market reference point?

Pay Structure & Compliance Readiness



Show me what the minimum wage rates will be in 2026. Who will be below this limit and what is the cost to bring these employees to that minimum wage?

How many employees are paid below their salary range minimum and how much would it cost to correct these issues?

Job Architecture & Organizational Design



Where do we see potential job duplication in my organization? How should I adjust my job architecture or existing pay in response?



If I add a new job family to my Boston office, how would I design the pay mix and where would I assign these jobs to my salary structures?

Can you build out a job architecture with all my jobs and tell me where there are potential areas that need adjustments?

Pay Equity Analysis & Fairness



Which jobs in our organization should be clustered into similarly situated groups and which employees in those clusters are the pay equity outliers? Provide a pay gap analysis separated by salary grade, EEO category/ and job level.



Yong Zhang, President, COO and CRO of and the chief architect of this new AI platform, said,“Our customers demand tools that work. We made the conscious choice to skip building a simple generative AI tool for content retrieval and committed to build the next generation of AI technology: a true robust agentic AI technology platform that compensation and HR departments can customize and deploy to conduct deep analyses and gain operational efficiencies. By working like a trusted teammate as opposed to just another tool, delivers everything customers need to get AI right – from standard and custom agent design to ongoing QA of AI outputs.”

AI Your Way

AI platform is designed to support a company's adoption of AI tools. The team will build customized agents that map to specific business processes based on current workflows, provide guidance to help build AI-related skills, and work as an ongoing partner ready to adapt to changes in the AI landscape. The goal is to provide custom department-specific solutions that enable sustainable transformation.

Availability & How to Learn More

Agentic AI will be demonstrated at the World at Work conference May 19 – May 21, 2025. Schedule a demo onsite or to learn more, visit the booth #825 or contact ....

About has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 25 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 30+ countries use solutions to hire and retain talent and compete in a changing world. provides over 10 billion data points across over 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company's main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and helps get it right. For additional information, please visit .

