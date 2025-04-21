In Photos: 11Th Edition Of Senyar Festival Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The 11th edition of the Senyar Festival organised by the Cultural Village Foundation-Katara has kicked off with 54 teams from Qatar and GCC countries participating in the fishing and pearl-diving competitions.

The hand-line fishing, locally known as“Haddaq,” and pearl diving, known as“Lifah” will see participants vie for prizes in categories such as largest catch and skill mastery.

The committee earlier announced that the catch is limited to 17 designated species of fish. The winners will be announced at the end of the festival on Friday at the Katara beachfront.

The Senyar Festival aims to revitalise the customs associated with maritime heritage in Qatar. The event seeks to maintain the rich tradition while "providing experience that connects younger generations with their authentic past."

