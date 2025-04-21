UNRWA Condemns 'Collective Punishment' Of Palestinians, Saying Nothing Can Justify It

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) NEW YORK /PNN /

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday that the vast majority of Gaza's population are civilian children, women, and men, suffering indescribable suffering.

The agency affirmed via its Twitter account that nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, calling for a ceasefire now.

UNRWA currently operates 115 shelters across the Gaza Strip, housing more than 90,000 displaced persons.

It noted that the deteriorating humanitarian situation is worsening as a result of the bombing and the ongoing blockade, which prohibits the entry of humanitarian aid and commercial supplies.

The United Nations estimates that approximately 420,000 people have been displaced again since the Israeli occupation government resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18.