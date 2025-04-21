Swiss President Pays Tribute To Pope Francis
Keller-Sutter wrote on the social media platform X shortly after the Pope's death became known on Monday that his human warmth had not only brought comfort to Catholics.External Content
St. Gallen Bishop Markus Büchel also expressed his“deep sadness” over the Pope's death on Easter Monday. He wrote in a statement that he was saddened by the loss of a truly great man, for whom the smallest were most important.More More Who are the Swiss Guards?
