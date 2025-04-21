Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss President Pays Tribute To Pope Francis

Swiss President Pays Tribute To Pope Francis


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday. He was a great spiritual leader, she wrote on X. This content was published on April 21, 2025 - 11:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Keller-Sutter wrote on the social media platform X shortly after the Pope's death became known on Monday that his human warmth had not only brought comfort to Catholics.

St. Gallen Bishop Markus Büchel also expressed his“deep sadness” over the Pope's death on Easter Monday. He wrote in a statement that he was saddened by the loss of a truly great man, for whom the smallest were most important.

