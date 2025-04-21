Pope Francis Died Easter Monday In The Vatican At The Age Of 88

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Francis, the Argentine pope who renewed the Catholic Church, a reformer, has died. Leading the Catholic Church since 2013, the news recently has clearly stated that the Pope has not been well. Francis suffered a severe health crisis earlier this year and was hospitalized for five weeks with double pneumonia. His doctors said later that the pope was so critically ill the staff considered stopping his treatment so he could die. Did sheer willpower keep the Pope alive for a final Easter? There is some truth about the phenomenon that allows patients in their dying days to choose when they go.

Pope Francis visited Panama in January 2019 for World Youth Day. This was his 26th foreign apostolic visit and the second time a Pope had visited Panama, the first being Pope John Paul II in 1983. The Pope's visit included meetings with Panamanian leaders, the diplomatic corps, and Central American bishops. He also addressed a large crowd of young people at the WYD vigil and celebrated a final Mass to close the event.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of Pope Francis's visit:

Arrival and Welcoming Ceremony:

Pope Francis arrived in Panama on January 23rd, 2019, and was greeted at the Tocumen International Airport by Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez, pictured right. He later visited the Presidential Palace and met with the former President Ricardo Martinelli, pictured below.

World Youth Day:

The main focus of his visit was the 34th World Youth Day, which was held in Panama City. He addressed the youth at the vigil in Metro Park, encouraging them to say“yes” to God's love and promises.

Meeting with Leaders and Bishops:

Pope Francis met with Panamanian President Varela, pictured above left, government authorities, the diplomatic corps, and Central American bishops.

Final Mass:

He presided over a final Mass before an estimated 700,000 people, marking the end of World Youth Day.

Visit of President José Raúl Mulino and First Lady Maricel de Mulino to Pope Francis.