Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NCLAT Delhi Upholds CIRP Initiation Based On Debt Acknowledgment, Extends Limitation Period

NCLAT Delhi Upholds CIRP Initiation Based On Debt Acknowledgment, Extends Limitation Period


2025-04-21 02:06:44
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 21 (KNN) The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Principal Bench, has upheld the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against a corporate debtor, ruling that written acknowledgment of debt extends the limitation period under Section 18 of the Limitation Act.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Yogesh Khanna (Judicial Member) and Ajai Das Mehrotra (Technical Member) dismissed an appeal filed by the corporate debtor against the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, which had admitted a Section 9 application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

The dispute arose when the operational creditor, who supplied and installed fire safety systems in a residential project, sought insolvency proceedings after the corporate debtor defaulted on payment.

The corporate debtor contended that the last invoice and payment were dated in 2017, and the Section 9 application filed in February 2024 was barred by limitation.

However, the respondent pointed to several letters dated April 16, 2018, January 03, 2019, and December 22, 2021, where the corporate debtor acknowledged its debt and explained delays in payment.

The NCLAT agreed, holding that the written acknowledgments reset the limitation clock, making the application timely.

This judgment reinforces the principle that written acknowledgment of debt can revive the limitation period under the Limitation Act, supporting operational creditors in asserting their claims through CIRP.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN21042025000155011030ID1109454242

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search